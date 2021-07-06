Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun series 6 is currently being repeated in the afternoons.

The Channel 5 documentary, which returned in January 2021, follows Brits who move to Spain for the sun and a low-cost life.

But who narrates the show and when is there a new series? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Channel 5 series recently completed its sixth season (Credit: Channel 5)

Who is the narrator of Bargain-Loving Brits?

All six seasons of the Channel 5 series have been narrated by John Thomson.

John is best known for his roles on The Fast Show, Men Behaving Badly and Cold Feet.

His career began in 1990 when he lent his voice to the iconic comedy show Spitting Image.

In recent years he’s turned his eye toward more narrating gigs. He has previously also narrated Channel 4 series Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners and Police Interceptors.

Earlier this year, John famously took part in the ITV series The Masked Singer. He disguised himself as a Bush Baby and kept viewers fooled for weeks.

However, he was unmasked after five episodes. The series eventually went on to be won by singer Joss Stone.

The actor has two daughters, Olivia and Sophia, who he shares with his wife, Samantha Sharp.

Actor John Thomson narrates Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun series 6 (Credit: Channel 5)

Where is Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun series 6 filmed?

The last three series of the show have all primarily taken place on the Costa del Sol.

However, the show has also visited other parts of the coast.

As a result, series 3 was filmed in Benidorm.

The show’s sixth season finished airing earlier this year.

However, Channel 5 has yet to make any announcements regarding Bargain Loving Brits series 7.

The show has aired in January every year since it began in 2016.

As a result, series 7 is likely to be filmed over the summer if Channel 5 goes ahead with a new series. However, it may be dependent on the covid-19 pandemic and what restrictions are in place.

This year’s series followed an array of different characters, including Jo and Jan. Passionate about homeless dogs, the pair set up their own rescue shelter.

However, it needed sixty thousand euros a year to stay open.

Retired Yorkshire policewoman Sas also became a favourite with viewers. She moved to start a new life and began selling shoes on the market, but desperately needed to make enough cash to get by.

Viewers can watch Bargain-loving Brits in the Sun on My 5.

All seasons are currently available on the broadcaster’s streaming service until December 2021.

However, earlier seasons will be removed on December 21.

