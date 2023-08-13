Bargain Hunt star ‘moves out of family home’ after police called over ‘domestic incident’

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson has moved out of his home following allegations of ‘a domestic row’, according to reports.

The telly auctioneer, who has also worked on Flog It!, was reportedly quizzed by cops after the police were called to his six-bed manor house.

Charles, 45, shares the £1.5 million property with his wife Rebecca, who he married in 2010.

This week, a woman is said to have answered the door at the Derbyshire home and told reporters that Charles no longer lives there.

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson ‘quizzed by police’

The alleged incident is said to have taken place in June.

A source alleged to The Sun on Sunday: “It is not the sort of place you expect police to turn up. But a car came and they spoke to Charles.”

Derbyshire Police then added: “The force was called to reports of a domestic incident at an address in Quarndon on June 13.”

ED! has contacted Charles’ reps for comment.

Charles is a qualified chartered surveyor who began his career at prestigious London audition house Christie’s. He is said to have worked as a valuer in the European Ceramics and Glass Department.

In 2002, Charles got his big break in television when he was approached to star on Bargain Hunt.

Since then he has regularly appeared on the BBC show as as an adviser to contestants. The aim of the game is to make as much money as possible from items found at car boot sales and flea markets.

Charles’ childhood dream

Charles, who studied history and art at university, had a love for trawling boot sales as a child.

He told the Daily Express in May: “That really, I suppose set me up. I sort of used to go to jumble sales and car boot sales as a young boy, and my parents would take me around the National Trust.”

Charles also appeared on the BBC show Flog It! and has previously starred in Antiques Road Trip.

He met his wife Rebecca in 2008 and they have two children together.

