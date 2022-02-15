Viewers of Bargain Hunt were furious to learn that the show had been cancelled again in another BBC shake-up this week.

The show has been replaced by coverage of the Winter Olympics currently being held in Beijing.

Bargain Hunt cancelled again

Eric and the rest of the Bargain Hunt team haven’t been on TV since February 3 (Credit: BBC)

Once again, Bargain Hunt took the fall when it came to changing the BBC schedule to show the Winter Olympics.

The Winter Olympics, which began on Friday, February 4, has already caused chaos to the BBC TV schedule, and it looks to have continued this week too!

In a tweet, the official Bargain Hunt account announced the disappointing news to its followers.

“#BBCBargainHunt’ers! Announcement! Due to the winter Olympics, new episodes will not air on @BBCOne this week but rest assured we will have repeats on @BBCTwo & you can always catch up and have your fix @BBCiPlayer,” they wrote.

It’s safe to say not everyone was too happy to hear the news.

How did viewers react?

Viewers are missing Bargain Hunt (Credit: BBC)

Plenty of viewers were furious to hear the news of the show’s temporary cancellation due to the Winter Olympics.

“I’m cross about this! BBC4 sits idle all day while BBC1 & BBC2 is totally disrupted – makes no sense to me!” one viewer ranted.

“@BBCBargainHunt and @BBCiPlayer This is typical BBC and why it gets so much bad press,” another grumbled.

“Who the [bleep] cancelled bargain hunt, I will have their head,” a third fan of the show said.

“Bargain Hunt is the best show on telly – why cancel it for the Winter Olympics?” another tweeted.

Bargain Hunt takes the fall

Bargain Hunt should be back next week (Credit: BBC)

This isn’t the first time Bargain Hunt has been sacrificed in favour of the Winter Olympics.

Last week the long-running BBC show was cancelled too, and viewers weren’t happy then either.

“Yes, yes, the Winter Olympics is all good fun but the real sport is chasing Bargain Hunt around the schedules as a result…” one viewer said upon hearing the news last week.

“Why swamp BBC 1 & 2 with Winter Olympic coverage when BBC3 & 4 aren’t showing anything during the day?” another asked.

“So the Winter Olympics has booted out @BBCBargainHunt from our screens. Can’t stand the Winter Olympics…Prefer Bargain Hunt any day…!” a third said.

Have no fear, Bargain Hunt fans! The Winter Olympics is set to end on Sunday, February 20, so it looks like next week’s scheduling will be back to normal!

Bargain Hunt is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

