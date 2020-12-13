Strictly Come Dancing failed to mention the death of Barbara Windsor and viewers have revealed the decision left them in shock.

The legendary and iconic actress died last week aged 83 after battling Alzheimer’s.

And, even though EastEnders star Maisie Smith competed in the semi-final last night (December 12), there was no mention of the former Peggy Mitchell actress.

Barbara passed away last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened on Strictly Come Dancing last night?

Throughout the episode, stars paid tribute to those who had helped them throughout their Strictly journey.

Some contestants once again received messages of support from friends and family.

For 19-year-old Maisie, that meant paying tribute to her EastEnders’ “second family”.

Read more: Barbara Windsor death: June Brown recalls last phone call with friend

Co-star and former Strictly contestant Natalie Cassidy also sent a heartfelt message of support.

But even though there was ample opportunity, there was no mention of Barbara.

Maisie paid an emotional tribute to friends and family (Credit: BBC)

What did Maisie say in her Strictly tribute to EastEnders?

Before her first dance – a sensational couple’s choice – Maisie paid an emotional tribute to the Cockney soap.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this show if it wasn’t for EastEnders.

“EastEnders has been my life since I was six. I grew up on that show.

EastEnders has been my life since I was six. I grew up on that show.

“And every one of the cast members is like my second family.”

When it came to Natalie’s message of support, she said: “Your TV auntie is so proud of you!”

I wonder why there was no mention of Barbara Windsor’s passing in last night’s #Strictly Maisie is on Eastenders. The vt inserts were obviously prerecorded, but I thought she would have dedicated her last dance to her. — Jane Toft 🌿 (@JaneToft) December 13, 2020

Im surprised they didn’t mention Barbara Windsor on #Strictly in one of Maisie’s segments. She did know her. — Serena (@MoonlightStarOo) December 12, 2020

How did viewers react to no mention of the death of Barbara Windsor?

Viewers took to Twitter to register their surprise at the lack of tributes to Dame Barbara.

“I wonder why there was no mention of Barbara Windsor’s passing in last night’s #Strictly Maisie is on EastEnders,” one asked.

“The VT inserts were obviously prerecorded, but I thought she would have dedicated her last dance to her.”

Read more: Ranvir and Giovanni: Strictly fans think the GMB host is ‘besotted’ with pro dancer Gio

Another said: “I’m surprised they didn’t mention Barbara Windsor on #Strictly in one of Maisie’s segments. She did know her.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show is on tonight (Sunday December 13) at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.