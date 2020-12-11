EastEnders legend Barbara Windsor has been remembered by many in the showbiz world today following her death.

Richard Arnold choked up on Good Morning Britain today (Friday December 11) while paying tribute to Carry On legend Dame Barbara.

Richard began to tear up as he re-watched an interview with the iconic star, who sadly passed away last night (Thursday December 10).

'You've always got to go out there and give them a smile.'@RichardAArnold reflects on his fondest memories of his 'mate' Dame Barbara Windsor, who has died at age 83 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7JZR1u7TgG — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 11, 2020

What did Richard say about EastEnders legend Dame Barbara Windsor?

During a morning of tributes, showbiz reporter Richard, 51, got emotional when an interview from a 2015 awards ceremony was replayed.

“That’s just beautiful,” he said, as he tearfully watched it back.

Read more: Dame Barbara Windsor: EastEnders star’s husband pays heartbreaking tribute as she dies at 83

He then reminisced about the time Barbara appeared on the show.

Richard said: “She would come into GMTV back in the day and shake the hands of everyone in the green room, everyone who was on the show.”

Richard paid tribute to Barbara Windsor following her death (Credit: PaparazziVIP / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What else did Richard say about Barbara?

He also recounted times when she would say hello in the street.

“One time I was walking up Marylebone High Street, and all I could hear was ‘ello, darling’,” he said.

One time I was walking up Marylebone High Street, and all I could hear was ‘ello, darling’

“Well I looked I couldn’t see her because she wasn’t in the full Peggy garb.”

He said that she wasn’t wearing her ‘syrup’ (wig) and it made it difficult to recognise her.

Richard also said that Babs had given him some valuable advice: “Always make ’em smile.”

Richard became emotional on GMB (Credit: ITV)

How did other GMB stars react?

It wasn’t just Richard who paid tribute on GMB this morning.

What bloody sad news to wake up to… Barbara Windsor was the funniest, warmest, naughtiest, kindest & most big-hearted of people. She was also a fabulous actress with the world’s most infectious giggle.

Absolutely loved her. RIP Babs, and thanks for all the laughs. pic.twitter.com/Cq2aPRZQbK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 11, 2020

Piers Morgan tweeted out his own tribute.

He said: “What bloody sad news to wake up to… Barbara Windsor was the funniest, warmest, naughtiest, kindest & most big-hearted of people.

“She was also a fabulous actress with the world’s most infectious giggle. Absolutely loved her. RIP Babs, and thanks for all the laughs.

Barbara Windsor died at the age of 83 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Susanna Reid also left her own message of condolence.

“What sad news about Dame Barbara Windsor,” she said.

Read more: Dame Barbara Windsor: EastEnders stars lead tributes to actress as she dies at 83

“She always had that twinkling smile when you met her, she was kind and good-humoured.

“[She] was gorgeous. She will be missed. Love to Scott.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.