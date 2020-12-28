Christmas TV in 2020 has been littered with repeats, and viewers are fuming over the lack of new programmes.

COVID ravaged the production of many telly favourites throughout the year.

But that was no excuse according to many viewers, who noticed that some programmes were shown again despite only airing several days before.

Paddington 2 on today (Credit: YouTube)

What repeats on Christmas TV 2020 did viewers fume about?

Today (Monday December 28), viewers settled down for the Bank Holiday.

On BBC One, glorious family comedy Paddington 2 was on this morning.

However, viewers saw it only four days earlier on Christmas Eve.

And it wasn’t just the BBC – other channels have employed the same tactic.

See the BBC are repeating films shown on Christmas Eve today, #Paddington2 is on again — jonie1303 #NHSLove 🌹labour supporter (@jonie1303) December 28, 2020

Can I ask the @BBC why they are showing #Paddington2 again today when it was last on only 4 days ago? On @BBCOne On #ChristmasEve !! Why are we paying a #TVlicence ? There's no excuse to put it on twice surely?? There should be more variety! Explanation please! 😡😡😡 — DarrenB (@bigdaz1984) December 28, 2020

Thank god for streaming services, Christmas TV has been terrible… repeats are one thing, but ITV are literally repeating stuff shown the day before 😳 #ChristmasTV — Samantha (@sammi_kt) December 27, 2020

What did viewers say about the repeats?

One viewer said on Twitter: “Thank god for streaming services, Christmas TV has been terrible… repeats are one thing, but ITV are literally repeating stuff shown the day before.”

Another wrote: “See the BBC are repeating films shown on Christmas Eve today, #Paddington2 is on again.”

Finally, a third asked why the BBC was repeating Paddington 2 and said: “There’s no excuse to put it on twice surely?? There should be more variety! Explanation please!”

#Paddington2 has to be the only film I don’t mind the BBC repeating endlessly this Christmas. Such a wholesome joy pic.twitter.com/b4xovFZzja — Don’t forget to take the gib-Billy-its out! 🦃 (@Billy_Davis85) December 28, 2020

However, some viewers shared a different opinion.

“#Paddington2 has to be the only film I don’t mind the BBC repeating endlessly this Christmas. Such a wholesome joy,” one said.

UK Christmas TV has been the worse ever not just from the BBC but most TV broadcasters The BBC should sack the people responsible for the rubbish repeats they show year after year after year after year after year its now the worse TV channel in the west. — Tweet Expert on Everything (@BobHubbuck) December 27, 2020

Congratulations BBC1, BBC2, ITV and Channels 4 & 5 for serving up repeats and tv rubbish we’ve all seen before, no new films? Why do we have to pay a tv licence again, Virgin you served us rubbish too! — Kas (@RocksKaren) December 27, 2020

Tv has been appalling this year ! Repeats which would be ok if they were repeats of decent stuff ! — St (@getbentweirdos) December 27, 2020

What else did viewers say about Christmas repeats?

There was more outcry because of the amount of repeats.

Viewers once again took to social media to bemoan the lack of new shows.

One said: “Congratulations BBC1, BBC2, ITV and Channels 4 & 5 for serving up repeats and tv rubbish we’ve all seen before, no new films?

“Why do we have to pay a tv licence again, Virgin you served us rubbish too!”

Gavin and Stacey was repeated this year (Credit: BBC)

What percentage of Christmas TV were repeats?

When the schedules were released in early December, The Sun newspaper found that half of BBC One’s festive output were repeats.

With the likes of 2019’s Gavin and Stacey’s Christmas special, Christmas Eve was found to be the worst culprit with eight repeats.

One view called it the “worst Christmas TV scheduling I have ever seen”.

