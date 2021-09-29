Bake Off Noel Fielding
TV

Bake Off: These Noel Fielding hair memes really take the biscuit!

Twitter users were out in full force last night

By Rebecca Calderwood

Noel Fielding certainly surprised fans as he debuted a startling new look on The Great British Bake Off.

The 48-year-old comedian, who hosts the Channel 4 show with Matt Lucas, debuted a rather sleek ponytail.

But while Noel has pulled off a string of wacky looks in the past, the Twitter claws were OUT last night (September 28).

Noel Fielding on Bake Off
Noel Fielding stunned Bake Off viewers with his new look (Credit: Channel 4)

Noel Fielding pulls off a ponytail in the Bake Off tent

As Noel usually wears his short black hair down in the GBBO tent, the new look didn’t go unnoticed.

The presenter debuted the sleek style during the show’s biscuit week.

The look even made his sideburns stand out that much further.

Read more: The Great British Bake Off: Paul Hollywood divides viewers with Maggie criticism

And it didn’t take long for Twitter to give their verdict.

Naturally, the memes soon flooded in.

Here’s some of the best ones…

These memes really take the biscuit

Some viewers admitted that they felt “unsettled” by Noel’s hair.

We guess they haven’t seen some of his previous looks…

However, some viewers LOVED the “sassy” ponytail.

What else happened on Bake Off?

Meanwhile, the Channel 4 series aired its second episode last night.

During biscuit week, the bakers were tasked with making brandy snaps and homemade Jammie Dodgers.

They also had to make an incredible showstopper to win over judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Read more: How to follow The Great British Bake Off contestants on social media

Amanda had a particularly hard time after her rocking horse creation collapsed in the final minute.

However, Jairzinho became the second baker to be eliminated from the tent.

Following the decision, he said: “I was half expecting that result because if you look at the showstopper compared to everyone else’s, mine was quite basic.”

The Great British Bake Off airs at 8pm every Tuesday night on Channel 4.

