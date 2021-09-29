Noel Fielding certainly surprised fans as he debuted a startling new look on The Great British Bake Off.

The 48-year-old comedian, who hosts the Channel 4 show with Matt Lucas, debuted a rather sleek ponytail.

But while Noel has pulled off a string of wacky looks in the past, the Twitter claws were OUT last night (September 28).

Noel Fielding stunned Bake Off viewers with his new look (Credit: Channel 4)

Noel Fielding pulls off a ponytail in the Bake Off tent

As Noel usually wears his short black hair down in the GBBO tent, the new look didn’t go unnoticed.

The presenter debuted the sleek style during the show’s biscuit week.

The look even made his sideburns stand out that much further.

And it didn’t take long for Twitter to give their verdict.

Naturally, the memes soon flooded in.

Here’s some of the best ones…

These memes really take the biscuit

Why is Noel Fielding the image of me dying, going for a sausage rolls on a Sunday morning with my hair scraped back in a pony and last night’s eyeliner? #GBBO — danielle murphy (@danni_murf) September 28, 2021

Ten-year-old me is in awe of Noel‘s slicked-back pony. Not a flyaway in sight. #GBBO — Siân Hunter (@siankayehunter) September 28, 2021

Does Noel’s pony tail have its own Twitter account yet? #GBBO @BritishBakeOff — Kate Bottley (@revkatebottley) September 28, 2021

Some viewers admitted that they felt “unsettled” by Noel’s hair.

We guess they haven’t seen some of his previous looks…

Hair up Noel Fielding is making me a little unsettled. #GBBO — RACH T (@RachT1982) September 28, 2021

However, some viewers LOVED the “sassy” ponytail.

The sassy ponytail is an interesting hair pivot for Noel. I’m taking notes #GBBO — Valerie Loftus (@valerieloftus) September 28, 2021

Noel Fielding looks better with a pony tail than I do #GBBO — e r ï n 🪲 (@__N1GHT1NG4L3) September 28, 2021

Noels high pony is slaying a bit — J (@broseph__9000) September 28, 2021

I am here for Noel in a pony tail and black eyeliner #GBBO — Claire Pearce (@Clairey_tweetie) September 28, 2021

What else happened on Bake Off?

Meanwhile, the Channel 4 series aired its second episode last night.

During biscuit week, the bakers were tasked with making brandy snaps and homemade Jammie Dodgers.

They also had to make an incredible showstopper to win over judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Amanda had a particularly hard time after her rocking horse creation collapsed in the final minute.

However, Jairzinho became the second baker to be eliminated from the tent.

Following the decision, he said: “I was half expecting that result because if you look at the showstopper compared to everyone else’s, mine was quite basic.”

The Great British Bake Off airs at 8pm every Tuesday night on Channel 4.

