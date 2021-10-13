Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood was last night (October 12) branded “rude” over his comments to contestant Maggie.

The baking hopeful had a disastrous night, with all three of her challenges going very, very wrong.

However, while she doubtless deserved to exit the show, viewers said that she didn’t deserve the “rude” comments thrown at her by the blue-eyed baking show judge.

Paul Hollywood came under fire for his behaviour towards Maggie on Bake Off last night (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Bake Off judge Paul say to Maggie?

The comment came during the showstopper bake, which saw Maggie’s cake disintegrate and fall apart, her raspberry coulis spilling everywhere.

The dessert was also supposed to have two elements, and Paul pointed out that Maggie’s only had one.

When it came to the judging, he quipped: “What have you been doing for four and a half hours?”

Maggie took the comment in good humour, explaining that she’d ended up making her dessert twice after it went wrong the first time.

However, GBBO viewers commented that they could see the “hurt in Maggie’s eyes” over Paul’s comments.

Maggie was sent home, but viewers said she didn’t deserve Paul’s comments (Credit: Channel 4)

How did viewers react?

Maggie fans rallied round on Twitter, with many pointing out that Paul had been “rude” to her.

“Paul is a bit rude when he speaks to Maggie,” said one.

“So rude to her,” agreed another.

“What have you been doing for four and a half hours? OUCH!” said a third.

“If Paul said to me ‘what have you been going for four and a half hours’ I would’ve thrown that jelly sponge thing in his face,” another commented.

“I’m sorry but there’s no need to talk to any of the contestants the way Paul spoke to Maggie. He knew exactly what she had done. He is so rude,” another declared.

“What gives him or anyone the right to speak to another human being like that?” asked another incensed viewer.

“I don’t like the way Paul Hollywood speaks to Maggie in GBBO,” another declared. “You can see the hurt in her face #toomean.”

What has Maggie said?

Gracious as ever, Maggie thanked the judges for their comments.

This morning (October 13) she posted on Instagram that Bake Off had been a “once-in-a-lifetime experience”.

