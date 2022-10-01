Why Bake Off’s Prue Leith ‘opposes’ statue of the Queen in Trafalgar Square

Bake Off star Prue Leith recently offered her opinion on whether a statue of the Queen should be erected in Trafalgar Square.

TV personality Prue is best known for her appearances on The Great British Bake Off and The Great British Menu.

And this weekend (October 1) the 82-year-old chef and writer turns up on Saturday Kitchen.

But Prue also previously chaired the Royal Society of Arts.

And during her time with the organisation she campaigned for the London landmark’s ’empty’ fourth plinth to be used as an art showcase.

She was also on a panel that selected a statue of the Queen on horseback. It was commissioned for Windsor Great Park in 2003.

However, Prue indicated earlier this week on Tuesday (September 27) that Trafalgar Square wouldn’t be her pick for a tribute to the late monarch.

Bake Off star Prue Leith on Trafalgar Square Queen statue

Last week the government said it would consider a permanent statue for the Queen on the vacant plinth.

Prue, however, is resisting such calls. She has previously said turning the space into one in which contemporary artists can display their work is among her proudest achievements.

She said during an interview with The Guardian: “I am proud of it. If there’s one thing that I’ve done in my life that I would be delighted to see continue, it would be the fourth plinth. It’s been hugely successful.”

Prue also defended criticism about the scheme, which has included provocative works. She maintains the space keeps debates about contemporary art going – and is also influential on the national curriculum.

Plans for a fifth plinth have also been mooted as a compromise.

However, there are further reasons why she ‘opposes’ putting a statue of the Queen in the central London square near to Buckingham Palace.

‘I would never object to the statue of the Queen’

It seems Prue feels the location is not appropriate.

Prue reflected: “I would never object to the statue of the Queen. And if there had to be an extra plinth it might work if it fits with the symmetry of the square.”

I don’t think the fourth plinth is special enough for the Queen.

She added: “I don’t think the fourth plinth is special enough for the Queen. I think there should be a statue for her outside Westminster Abbey where she was crowned. There’s a raised grass area that would be perfect – you’d see it from all sides.”

The Queen passed away earlier this month aged 96, with her cause of death subsequently revealed as “old age”.

Saturday Kitchen is on BBC One on Saturday October 1 at 9.30am.

