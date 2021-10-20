Bake Off judge Prue Leith has been criticised by viewers, after mentioning “calories” on the Channel 4 show.

The 81-year-old restaurateur returned to the tent last night (October 19), as the remaining contestants took part in German Week.

But viewers were left appalled after Prue made a series of comments about the bakes.

Prue Leith has been hit with complaints from Bake Off viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Bake Off: Prue Leith causes a stir on the show

During the episode, Prue and Paul Hollywood commented on Amanda’s biscuits.

Paul said: “The biscuit itself is beautiful… it’s a delicate, buttery biscuit.”

Prue added: “This is an astonishingly good biscuit. It really is worth every calorie!”

Later on, the chef made a similar remark while judging Crystelle’s showstopper.

Prue said: “This is about as fattening a mouthful as you can get.”

However, viewers were left far from impressed with the comments.

Prue said Amanda’s biscuits were ‘worth every calorie’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Bake Off viewers complain on social media

Fans rushed to social media to complain over Prue.

One said: “Why does Prue Leith on #GBBO have to keep going on about the calories in the bakes and how fattening they are? If she’s worried about that sort of thing, she probably shouldn’t be judging a baking contest.”

Another added: “When Prue Leith mentions calories and fat on a baking show I panic that young people will watch it and worry about what they’re eating. Just shut up, and let them eat cake!”

Wish Prue would stop commenting on calories

A third wrote: “Wish Prue would stop commenting on calories and ‘fattening’. IT’S CAKE.”

A fourth complained: “Prue going hard out with the food moralising in this episode, ‘worth the calories’ ‘the most fattening bite you can imagine’. SNOOZE. You are a judge on a friggin’ *baking* show Prue, nobody thinks it’s salad ffs, will you just stop. #GBBO.”

In addition, a fifth tweeted: “Prue needs to stop with the calorie/fat counting. You’re on a baking show and nobody needs that negativity. #GBBO.”

A sixth shared: “I wish Prue would stop talking about how fattening or ‘worth the calories’ bakes are #GBBO.”

Another agreed: “Yes. It’s so toxic.”

Meanwhile, others threatened to start a petition over her comments.

However, some viewers praised Prue’s colourful outfit.

One said: “Loving Prue’s shirt! Where did she get it?”

Another gushed: “Prue in this adorable floral outfit. How can one person be so cute?! #gbbo #bakeoff.”

ED has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

