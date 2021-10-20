Bake Off Prue leith
TV

Bake Off flooded with complaints over Prue Leith’s ‘toxic’ baking remark

Viewers called her out for mentioning 'calories'

By Rebecca Calderwood

Bake Off judge Prue Leith has been criticised by viewers, after mentioning “calories” on the Channel 4 show.

The 81-year-old restaurateur returned to the tent last night (October 19), as the remaining contestants took part in German Week.

But viewers were left appalled after Prue made a series of comments about the bakes.

Bake Off Prue Leith
Prue Leith has been hit with complaints from Bake Off viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Bake Off: Prue Leith causes a stir on the show

During the episode, Prue and Paul Hollywood commented on Amanda’s biscuits.

Paul said: “The biscuit itself is beautiful… it’s a delicate, buttery biscuit.”

Prue added: “This is an astonishingly good biscuit. It really is worth every calorie!”

Read more: OPINION: Great British Bake Off German week is unfair while Jurgen is there

Later on, the chef made a similar remark while judging Crystelle’s showstopper.

Prue said: “This is about as fattening a mouthful as you can get.”

However, viewers were left far from impressed with the comments.

Bake Off Prue Leith
Prue said Amanda’s biscuits were ‘worth every calorie’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Bake Off viewers complain on social media

Fans rushed to social media to complain over Prue.

One said: “Why does Prue Leith on #GBBO have to keep going on about the calories in the bakes and how fattening they are? If she’s worried about that sort of thing, she probably shouldn’t be judging a baking contest.”

Another added: “When Prue Leith mentions calories and fat on a baking show I panic that young people will watch it and worry about what they’re eating. Just shut up, and let them eat cake!”

Wish Prue would stop commenting on calories

A third wrote: “Wish Prue would stop commenting on calories and ‘fattening’. IT’S CAKE.”

A fourth complained: “Prue going hard out with the food moralising in this episode, ‘worth the calories’ ‘the most fattening bite you can imagine’. SNOOZE. You are a judge on a friggin’ *baking* show Prue, nobody thinks it’s salad ffs, will you just stop. #GBBO.”

In addition, a fifth tweeted: “Prue needs to stop with the calorie/fat counting. You’re on a baking show and nobody needs that negativity. #GBBO.”

‘It’s so toxic’

A sixth shared: “I wish Prue would stop talking about how fattening or ‘worth the calories’ bakes are #GBBO.”

Another agreed: “Yes. It’s so toxic.”

Meanwhile, others threatened to start a petition over her comments.

Read more: The Great British Bake Off’s biggest scandals from favouritism rows to leaked results

However, some viewers praised Prue’s colourful outfit.

One said: “Loving Prue’s shirt! Where did she get it?”

Another gushed: “Prue in this adorable floral outfit. How can one person be so cute?! #gbbo #bakeoff.”

ED has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Leanne Natasha Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Jane Danson hints Natasha could die in Super Soap Week?
paige on gogglebox
Gogglebox: Paige Deville brands her mum a ‘disgrace’ after show exit
Victoria Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans beg soap not to kill off Victoria
Sam Natasha Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Natasha Blakeman will die, say fans after spotting massive ‘clues’
Viewers were mystified when Noel failed to show to host the showstopper on Great British Bake Off
Great British Bake Off mystery as Noel Fielding disappears during show
Abi Meena Coronation Street Emmerdale
Coronation Street and Emmerdale: Abi Franklin is the only decent thing about Super Soap Week, say fans