Bake Off judge Prue Leith has been criticised by viewers, after mentioning “calories” on the Channel 4 show.
The 81-year-old restaurateur returned to the tent last night (October 19), as the remaining contestants took part in German Week.
But viewers were left appalled after Prue made a series of comments about the bakes.
Bake Off: Prue Leith causes a stir on the show
During the episode, Prue and Paul Hollywood commented on Amanda’s biscuits.
Paul said: “The biscuit itself is beautiful… it’s a delicate, buttery biscuit.”
Prue added: “This is an astonishingly good biscuit. It really is worth every calorie!”
Later on, the chef made a similar remark while judging Crystelle’s showstopper.
Prue said: “This is about as fattening a mouthful as you can get.”
However, viewers were left far from impressed with the comments.
Bake Off viewers complain on social media
Fans rushed to social media to complain over Prue.
One said: “Why does Prue Leith on #GBBO have to keep going on about the calories in the bakes and how fattening they are? If she’s worried about that sort of thing, she probably shouldn’t be judging a baking contest.”
Another added: “When Prue Leith mentions calories and fat on a baking show I panic that young people will watch it and worry about what they’re eating. Just shut up, and let them eat cake!”
Wish Prue would stop commenting on calories
A third wrote: “Wish Prue would stop commenting on calories and ‘fattening’. IT’S CAKE.”
A fourth complained: “Prue going hard out with the food moralising in this episode, ‘worth the calories’ ‘the most fattening bite you can imagine’. SNOOZE. You are a judge on a friggin’ *baking* show Prue, nobody thinks it’s salad ffs, will you just stop. #GBBO.”
In addition, a fifth tweeted: “Prue needs to stop with the calorie/fat counting. You’re on a baking show and nobody needs that negativity. #GBBO.”
‘It’s so toxic’
A sixth shared: “I wish Prue would stop talking about how fattening or ‘worth the calories’ bakes are #GBBO.”
Another agreed: “Yes. It’s so toxic.”
Meanwhile, others threatened to start a petition over her comments.
However, some viewers praised Prue’s colourful outfit.
One said: “Loving Prue’s shirt! Where did she get it?”
Another gushed: “Prue in this adorable floral outfit. How can one person be so cute?! #gbbo #bakeoff.”
ED has contacted Channel 4 for comment.
