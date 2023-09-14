New presenter and major format change – every single thing we know about Bake Off’s return as start date is announced

The Great British Bake Off 2023 starts very soon and it’s going to see a new presenter AND a big format change.

The start date for the brand new series has been revealed and viewers don’t have to wait long at all!

So, when is Bake Off back and what can we expect? Here’s everything you need to know…

The new series of Bake Off starts soon… (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Great British Bake Off 2023: Start date

Channel 4 has confirmed that The Great British Bake Off 2023 begins on Tuesday, September 26.

It will air from 8pm on Channel 4.

Fans aleady can’t wait for the new series as one gushed online: “I’m looking forward to this.”

Another wrote: “Omg yessss, can’t wait for this.”

Bake Off presenters and judges for 2023

So, who is actually going to be hosting and judging on the new series? Well, we know Alison Hammond will be making her Bake Off debut as she replaces Matt Lucas.

We’re so very happy and we can’t wait to get started.

She will join Noel Fielding to host the baking programme. Meanwhile, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will return as judges.

Speaking about joining the show, Alison previously said: “Well do you know what, I’m just absolutely thrilled. I’m meeting the bakers very soon, I’m joining The Great British Bake Off. I’m so very excited. As you can see all my colleagues are absolutely very speechless. We’re so very happy and we can’t wait to get started.”

Alison is the new presenter on Bake Off this year! (Credit: Channel 4)

What to expect from the new series?

Of course, you can expect a lot of baking and mishaps from the new series. But there will be a big format change this year, according to reports.

Earlier this month, GBBO executive producer Kieran Smith said they’re not doing “any national themes” this year. It comes after the 2022 series came in for some criticism when it did nationals week.

Noel and Matt came under fire for a joke they made during Mexican week. At the time, Noel said: “I don’t feel like we should make Mexican jokes, because people will get upset.”

Matt then replied: “Not even Juan?”

Producer Smith said recently: “We didn’t want to offend anyone but the world has changed and the joke fell flat. We’re not doing any national themes this year. I hold my hands up to the cooking complaint and the theme weeks.”

Smith then promised that the show will return to Bake Off’s original recipe and base shows around classic weeks, including cakes and bread.

We can’t WAIT!

The Great British Bake Off returns Tuesday, September 26 from 8pm on Channel 4.

