Alison Hammond during interviews at the BAFTAs
BAFTAs: Alison Hammond fans dive to her defence as trolls brand her ‘cringe’ and unprofessional

Seems some people take the movie business a little too seriously!

By Réiltín Doherty

Alison Hammond took to the BAFTAs stage last night (Sunday 19) to host alongside Richard E Grant at the prestigious film awards show.

But Alison’s hosting style has proved divisive, as some claimed her presenting style was “cringe” and “unprofessional”.

But fans took to social media to defend Alison Hammond and her behaviour, saying she brought “positivity” to the BAFTAs.

Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond on the BAFTAs stage
Alison Hammond co-hosted the BAFTAs with Richard E Grant (Credit: BBC)

Alison Hammond divides opinion as she hosts the BAFTAs

Viewers at home just couldn’t agree on their opinion over Alison Hammond’s hosting.

Hosting alongside actor Richard E Grant, Alison divided viewers as she interviewed celebrities backstage.

The BAFTAs saw plenty of famous faces at the ceremony, and Alison interviewed multiple stars including Helen Mirren, Austin Butler and Emma Thompson.

But some viewers at home couldn’t stand watching Alison’s interviews.

What happened to this once-professional show?

One viewer wrote: “Switched off after cringeworthy Alison Hammond interviews! What was that? Why do they need to do interviews? To drag the night out?”

Another viewer complained about Alison’s “unprofessional” behaviour: “Alison Hammond doing interviews backstage and addressing people as ‘babes’.

“It’s more like an episode of This Morning. What happened to this once-professional show?”

A third viewer ranted: “Which lunatic thought it would be a good idea to have Alison Hammond attempting these lame and utterly cringeworthy interviews.”

Another added: “Couldn’t the BBC get anyone a bit more sophisticated than Alison Hammond? Her interview questions and style are outrageous.”

Alison Hammond smiles during BAFTAs interviews
Alison’s backstage interviews divided viewers (Credit: BBC)

Fans defended the star

While some viewers couldn’t stand Alison Hammond’s backstage BAFTAs interviews, other viewers took to social media to defend the star.

One viewer wrote: “If Alison Hammond presenting, having a bloody good time and just being a happy, bubbly person who is grateful for the life she’s built bothers you that much, you need to go and touch some grass!”

A second viewer added: “Alison Hammond was the best in the room – not neurotic, not possessed of a ridiculous sense of importance.

“Just positive. Happy, and, incidentally, good at her job.”

A third viewer declared: “There is so much negativity for Alison Hammond on here. Give her a break. Why are people so quick to pull others down if you don’t like her – switch over.

“I think Alison has worked hard over the last 20 odd years, let her enjoy her moment.”

