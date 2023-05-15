The Queen smiles in the Paddington sketch
TV BAFTAs 2023: Emotional tribute to the Queen as late monarch wins coveted award

'Thank you, Ma'am, for everything'

By Réiltín Doherty

The late Queen won a coveted award at the 2023 TV BAFTAs last night (May 14) and an emotional tribute followed to the late monarch.

Paddington Meets The Queen, an adorable sketch where The Queen and Paddington Bear discussed their love for marmalade sandwiches, which was shown at the Platinum Party at the Palace, won the award for Most Memorable Moment.

This Is Going To Hurt star Ben Wishaw, who voices Paddington, collected the award alongside writer and actor Simon Farnaby.

Simon Farnaby smiles with the BAFTA Award
Simon Farnaby and Ben Wishaw led tributes to the Queen (Credit: YouTube)

The late Queen wins coveted 2023 TV BAFTAs award

As the sketch won, a sweet clip of Paddington bear clapping in the audience aired. Ben told the audience: “Thank you, everybody. Everybody who voted for us, thank you very much.”

Simon Farnaby added: “Yes, the good old British voting public, you see, sometimes they do get it right! Our thanks go to the mostly invisible teams of wonderful filmmakers who created this lovingly hand-crafted moment. I can tell you that Paddington and the Queen had a very joyful Jubilee tea that day. But it was also perhaps the farewell. The person who most deserves this award is no longer here to receive it. We can only accept it on her behalf and say thank you, Ma’am, for everything.”

The Paddington sketch was hailed as a “goodbye” to the late Monarch’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When the sketch aired during the Queen’s Jubilee concert, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen excitedly smiling during the skit.

Ben previously hailed the Queen as “brilliant” in an interview with ES Magazine. He said: “I thought that she did that so brilliantly.” He also revealed he didn’t actually meet the late Queen for the sketch, instead he was informed about the proposal via a secret email from the palace.

The Queen smiles with marmalade sandwich
The Queen appeared in the skit for the Platinum Jubilee (Credit: YouTube)

Viewers emotional over the tribute to the Queen

Many viewers admitted they were emotional over the tribute to the late monarch. One fan wrote: “Has to be one of the best ways to remember The Queen. It was fabulous. Well done Paddington.” A second person added: “The Queen and Paddington was memorable and adorable. RIP Your Majesty.”

Has to be one of the best ways to remember The Queen.

A third viewer said: “Every time I see Paddington I well up. Literally every time.” A fourth person then confessed: “She was always up for a good laugh and giggle, our amazing Queen.”

Read more: Prince Louis and King Charles’ adorable moment at coronation rehearsals ‘revealed’

YouTube video player

