Sir Billy Connolly won a BAFTA last night and viewers were in tears as he shared an update on his Parkinson’s during a rare TV appearance.

The 79-year-old has been battling Parkinson’s since 2013. He was forced to retire from stand-up in 2018 because of the disease.

Billy made a rare TV appearance last night (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Sir Billy Connolly wins BAFTA

Last night, Sir Billy was honoured by the BAFTA for his career spanning more than 50 years.

The 79-year-old comedian was the recipient of a Bafta Fellowship – a lifetime achievement award. It is the highest honour the Academy can bestow.

The likes of Sir Bruce Forsyth, Joanna Lumley, and Dawn French have all been honoured with the award in the past.

Billy is currently residing in the US, meaning he wasn’t able to receive the award in person.

However, he did record a message, thanking the academy, which was shown during the award ceremony last night.

“I am very proud to receive this. Life is good. I haven’t been on the stage for about two years. This is kind of nice. It suits me,” he said in the special message.

Billy spoke about Parkinson’s in the message (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Sir Billy Connolly honoured by BAFTA

Sir Billy then went on to discuss his Parkinson’s, which he was diagnosed with nine years ago.

“Symptom spotters among you may notice that my left is different from my right,” he said. “It is just one of these things. Parkinson’s disease. I suffer badly from the disease.”

He then continued, saying: “My wife puts on my clothes in the morning and takes them off at night. It is a jolly life. I have got no complaints.”

The 79-year-old then went on to discuss how the world of comedy has changed during his 50-year career.

“I went from strength to strength on television and here we are today getting this award,” he said.

“I couldn’t be happier. It has made me such a happy man getting these good attendance medals now my career is out the window.”

Viewers were in tears over Billy’s TV appearance (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Many viewers found it pretty emotional watching the veteran comedian accepting his award during yesterday’s ceremony.

“Why are my eyes prickling with tears watching Billy Connolly!? Such a brilliant man,” one viewer tweeted.

“Just watched Sir Billy Connolly on #Baftas2022 #BAFTAs. Can’t stop crying. Had the pleasure of seeing him live twice and he was awesome. Parkinson’s is bloody cruel,” another said.

“Billy Connolly thanks everyone, receives his BAFTA says cheerio, and a nation cries! He deserved a standing ovation,” a third wrote.

“Oh Billy Connolly! My heart,” another tweeted.

“Lovely to see Billy Connolly but what an emotional moment too. What a lovely man and what a cruel disease Parkinsons is,” a fifth said.

