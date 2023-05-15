BAFTA offers explanation as furious fans realise Robbie Coltrane was left out of In Memoriam segment

BAFTA has offered an explanation after furious fans realised Robbie Coltrane was left out of the 2023 In Memoriam segment. Robbie died in October last year, aged 72, from multiple organ failure.

He was nominated for five BAFTA TV Awards over the course of his career and won the Leading Actor gong three years in a row for his work as Dr Edward Fitz in Cracker.

Last night (May 14), stars such as Len Goodman, Paul O’Grady, Bernard Cribbins and Ruth Madoc were featured in the In Memoriam segment. But, for some reason, Robbie was missing.

Fans of the beloved Harry Potter star were left furious as Robbie Coltrane was missed out of the segment, set to Ed Sheeran’s song Eyes Closed.

One fan complained: “Why was there no mention of Robbie Coltrane in the In Memoriam section tonight? He only has three TV BAFTAs.” Another person ranted: “It’s a shame that Robbie Coltrane wasn’t remembered. Although he was at the film awards he was still a big part of TV. For one small clip or photo, this is very sad. Especially as he paid such a big part in people’s lives.” A third viewer added: “Not a good look BAFTAs neglecting Robbie Coltrane. Not a good look at all.”

Another furious fan said: “Robbie Coltrane won three BAFTAs concurrently for his TV work, setting a record yet to be broken. Might have been worth mentioning his passing during the BAFTAs.”

The BAFTAs also came under criticism when Bernard Cribbins was left off the In Memoriam at its Film Awards earlier this year.

Robbie Coltrane was featured in the In Memoriam at the BAFTA Film Awards (Credit: BBC)

BAFTA offers an explanation for Robbie Coltrane ‘snub’

A spokesperson told The Metro that Robbie was honoured in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Film Awards earlier this year.

The official BAFTA website also explained: “The In Memory Of… package was established in 2006 to acknowledge the committed and passionate individuals who worked in the film, games and TV industries who have passed away. Owing to the number of industry-related obituaries each year, we are unable to provide a definitive list of every person with industry credits who has passed away.”

The statement added that BAFTA members are invited to submit names for obituaries by email. The response has garnered further criticism, though, as many fans felt Robbie should’ve been honoured for his work in television.

One ranted: “They are waffling. Robbie Coltrane was a hugely accomplished actor way before Hagrid came along.” A second person added: “I understand BAFTA only memorialises people once. But if there ever deserved to be an exception it’s Robbie Coltrane. He is still the only man to win the Best TV Actor BAFTA three years running.”

