The cast of Back To The Future II – on TV today (December 20) have come a long way since the film came out in 1989.

The follow up to 1985’s smash hit Back To The Future, it followed Marty and Doc as they time travelled to 2015 to stop Marty’s son wrecking the future for the McFly family.

But what have the cast members been up to since then?

Back To The Future was Michael J Fox’s break-out role (Credit: Splash News)

Back To The Future cast: Michael J Fox played Marty McFly

Michael found fame playing Marty in the franchise in the 1980s but just a few years later he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The actor was 29 when he was told he had early-onset Parkinson’s, and went public with it a few years later.

He has said he went through some dark times after being diagnosed but has gone on to become an advocate for other people with the progressive neurological condition.

In 2000 he founded The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and he has continued to act in shows such as The Good Wife.

Now 61, Michael has been married to wife Tracy Pollan since 1988 and they have four children.

He recently reunited on stage with his Back To The Future castmate Christopher Lloyd.

Actor Christopher Lloyd has remained in the industry (Credit: Splash News)

Christopher Lloyd played Dr Emmett Brown

Christopher is now 84 but continues to make movies, with Queen Bees and The Tender Bar among his latest offerings.

He is still close to Michael, and the pair pop up at conventions together.

The actor has been married a whopping five times, tying the knot with current wife Lisa Loiacono in 2016.

Disaster struck in 2008 when the star’s home in Montecito, California was among dozens destroyed in wildfires.

Back To The Future cast: Lea Thompson played Marty’s mum Lorraine

Lea wowed as Marty’s mum in the original movie and returned for part two.

Now 61, she has starred in several films and had her own very popular TV series, Caroline In The City.

Lea has also dabbled in directing and has voiced characters in video games such as Mystery Case Files: Shadow Lake.

Elisabeth Shue played Jennifer (Credit: Splash)

Elisabeth Shue played Jennifer Parker

Actress Elisabeth was quite the It girl of Hollywood in the 1980s and 1990s, starring in movies like Adventures In Babysitting and Cocktail.

She took over from Claudia Wells, who was Jennifer in the first Back To The Future film.

Shue also reprised the role of Jennifer in Back To The Future III.

The actress hit the big time in 1995 with Leaving Las Vegas, which saw her nominated for a raft of top gongs including an Oscar.

Recent TV credits include The Boys and On The Verge.

Elisabeth, 59, is married to director Davis Guggenheim and is a mum of three.

Jeffrey Weissman took over as George McFly in the second and third film (Credit: Splash News)

Jeffrey Weissman played Marty’s dad George

Think of George McFly and you may think of Crispin Glover.

But actor Jeffrey actually replaced Crispin in the sequels.

The actor is now 64 and has made dozens of appearances on screen, with films like Pale Rider and Car Babes under his belt.

He also teaches in theatre and film technique.

Thomas F Wilson played Biff and is still acting today (Credit: Splash News)

Back To The Future cast: Thomas F Wilson played Biff

Thomas, who is best remembered as bully Biff, still acts and voices a bunch of characters in SpongeBob Squarepants.

He was in Sandra Bullock’s The Heat in 2012.

The 64-year-old is also very religious and in 2000 he released a Christian album called In The Name Of The Father.

The father of four also paints.

Back To The Future II is on today (December 20) at 2.55pm on ITV.

