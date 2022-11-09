Baby Reindeer on Netflix: New series based on disturbing true crime

Netflix has announced its fascinating new drama Baby Reindeer, based on a truly shocking real life crime.

The upcoming new series follows the true story of Richard Gadd and his persistent female stalker.

The Scottish writer and comedian previously used his experiences as material for his 2019 play at Edinburgh Fringe.

Here’s everything you need to know about Baby Reindeer on Netflix…

What is Baby Reindeer about?

Richard Gadd wrote Baby Reindeer, about his own complex experiences with a stalker.

The series is based on the true story of his female stalker and the warped relationship they shared.

Writer and comedian Richard also stars in the Netflix show.

The series follows him as he finally deals with the impact his stalker has had on him, and the deeply buried trauma he has hidden ever since.

Richard previously wrote and starred in Baby Reindeer as a one-man play, which was a major hit at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe.

The play also ran at The Bush Theatre, London, and won an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement at an Affiliate Theatre.

Is Baby Reindeer based on a true story?

Baby Reindeer is based on a chilling true story.

In fact, the name of the show is based on the nickname Richard Gadd’s real-life stalker gave him.

Richard Gadd first met the stalker, named Martha, when she walked into the bar where he worked.

He flirted with her and offered her a drink.

But this would prove a fatal mistake…

She began to contact him relentlessly, via messages and phone calls.

She turned up at his shows and even tracked down his family.

Martha made fake accounts to stalk him further, and eventually sent him 41,000 emails over three years.

When Richard reported her to the police, he had to comb through hundreds of voicemails from his stalker.

He had to prove she was a credible threat in order for the police to be able to charge her.

The stalking went on for six years.

Shockingly, Richard’s partner and family were also stalked and abused by Martha.

Who is in the cast?

Richard Gadd stars as himself in the drama, which he also wrote.

You might recognise the actor from his role in the Stephen Graham comedy series Code 404.

He also played Ben Howard in the BBC teen drama Clique.

He’s previously written for Netflix’s Sex Education.

Jessica Gunning has been cast as the stalker, Martha.

You might recognise her as Diane Pemberley from the comedy The Outlaws.

She’s also starred in Fortitude, Trollied and MotherFatherSon.

Most recently, she played Jan in the Mitchell and Webb series Back.

How many episodes will it be?

Baby Reindeer will be eight episodes.

Each episode will be 30 minutes long.

The show is made by the same production company who made the popular series The End of the F*cking World.

Is there a start date for Baby Reindeer?

Netflix has not yet announced the start date for Baby Reindeer.

The show is currently filming.

We expect the show to launch sometime in 2023.

Baby Reindeer will air on Netflix in 2023.

