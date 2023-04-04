Petition to save Autumnwatch following BBC axe reaches 165k signatures

A petition to save BBC show Autumnwatch has received nearly 165k signatures after the show was axed by the corporation earlier this year.

The change.org petition has been handed to Broadcasting House with hopes that the show will continue. Marion Veal, 61, who began the petition, told the PA news agency that she is meeting with Tim Davies, the Director General of the BBC, to discuss the future of Autumnwatch in May.

Autumnwatch was axed by the BBC in February (Credit: BBC)

Autumnwatch fans tell BBC: ‘It’s what we pay our licence fee for’

While Springwatch will return for a three-week stint this May, fans of its sister show, Autumnwatch, will be disappointed to hear that it won’t return. The BBC axed Autumnwatch in February.

It said in a statement at the time: “These are challenging times financially and we need to make difficult decisions and focus our resources on content that has the highest impact. Sadly, this means that Autumnwatch will not be continuing. Instead, we are investing more money into Springwatch and Winterwatch, as they are most popular with audiences.”

It’s what we pay our licence fee for. It is an example of what the BBC does best.

In 2022, Autumnwatch premiered to 1.4 million viewers. But viewing figures dropped to 1 million as the series progressed. Nevertheless, fans of the show are determined to save it. Marion Veal, who started the petition, wrote alongside it: “Thousands of UK TV licence payers enjoy the ‘Watches’, Springwatch, Autumwatch and Winterwatch. It’s what we pay our licence fee for. It is an example of what the BBC does best.

“In an age when the natural world faces its greatest threat, when British species are on the Red List and threatened with extinction. When we are recognising the value of the natural world for our mental health, it is beyond belief to learn that Autumnwatch has been cancelled. The BBC say it is for financial reasons. We ask that the BBC saves money in other ways and gives the paying public a programme they really want. Keep Autumnwatch.”

The nature series featured Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Hannah Stitfall as the regular presenters last autumn.

Chris Packham also confirmed he was taking a three-month break from TV (Credit: BBC)

Chris Packham takes break from TV over ‘creative frustration’

The news about Autumnwatch was followed by Chris Packham admitting he was “taking a break from TV” for three months. He told the RadioTimes: “I mainly made this decision because of creative frustration rather than burnout.” The star is expected to return to Springwatch this May. He admitted he is suffering from “eco-anxiety” and is “angry and scared” for the planet.

His co-host Michaela Strachan took to Twitter at the time of the axe to say: “I’ve been overwhelmed at all the comments about Autumnwatch and the BBC’s decision to axe it this year. Goes to show how treasured the Watches are. Of course, it’s disappointing. But let’s focus on the positives, Springwatch is not far away and we’ll work hard to make it a corker.”

