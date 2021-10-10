Strictly viewers adore John Whaite and Johannes Radebe and reckon they both dance like pros

Strictly stars John Whaite and Johannes Radebe blew viewers and judges away with their spectacular Paso Doble last night.

Their Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired routine proved the highlight of yesterday evening’s show (Saturday October 9), scoring 39 points.

And as social media became flooded by compliments for the pair’s efforts, many claimed John is so good there is little to separate him from the pros.

Strictly stars Johannes and John during rehearsals (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Two pros dancing’

Head judge Shirley Ballas was among those to acknowledge John and Johannes’ continued improvement.

She thanked them for listening to her direction last week. And Johannes nodded as if to indicate he had taken her words on board for his choreography.

But Shirley also made mention of how John and Johannes move together, hailing their “magnetic” skills.

And she wasn’t the only senior Strictly figure to be impressed. Ex pro James Jordan also noted how it was difficult to pick the amateur dancer out following their “epic” efforts.

Strictly’s John and Johannes get their red carpet looks on for Movies Week (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What James Jordan tweeted

James tweeted his glowing assessment out to his followers and admitted John’s ability is way beyond expectations.

“Now that’s a 10!” James gushed.

“Clearly the best dance of the evening.

Johannes and John….which one is even the professional?!?

“To be honest at times it looked like two pros dancing with each other and I never say that!

“For me this was epic! It had everything. The music – costume – choreography – production. Everything.”

John NOW THATS A 10!!! Clearly the best dance of the evening.

To be honest at times it looked like 2 pros dancing with each other AND I NEVER SAY THAT! For me this was epic! It had everything The music – costume – choreography – production EVERYTHING 10 — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) October 9, 2021

How other fans reacted

Many others watching at home made similar statements about the quality of John and Johannes’ performances.

“Every time Johannes and John dance it’s absolute fire,” one person tweeted.

“They are a powerful duo! That was like watching a proper stage performance, hard to differentiate pro from celeb! #StrictlyComeDancing #strictly #Strictly2021.”

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe scored 39 points! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Another Twitter user wrote: “Catching up with Strictly. I loved the pro dance but the dance of the night was Johannes and John.

“So strong, powerful, masculine. John was Johannes’ equal.”

And someone else posed: “Johannes and John….which one is even the professional?!? Ah-may-zing dahling! #Strictly.”

Strictly Come Dancing results air on BBC One tonight, Sunday October 10, from 7.10pm.

