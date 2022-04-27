Ashley Cain’s ex Safiyya breaks silence on split as she discusses daughter’s tragic death in TV interview

Safiyya Vorajee has opened up about her split with Ashley Cain a year after their daughter tragically died.

Little Azaylia Cain lost her battle with leukaemia aged just eight months.

Her parents have worked tirelessly to honour her memory by setting up the Azaylia Cain Foundation.

But they announced they had sadly decided to part ways earlier this year.

Safiyya Vorajee on Ashley Cain split

Safiyya told Lorraine that she and Ashley were thankfully “good”.

Speaking about their relationship she said: “We will always honour Azaylia, and mine and Ashley’s friendship is so strong together – we’re really good.”

Safiyya explained the pair had also climbed Scafell Pike together.

She said: “We were so emotional when we got to the top – we were up there with Azaylia.”

Baby Azaylia passed away in April 2021 after battling leukaemia for much of her short life.

Safiyya said she knew her daughter had reached the end of her struggle.

Recalling the day she died, she said: “I looked at Azaylia and she looked tired, she looked like she was ready to go to heaven. And I felt like as a mother I knew that instantly when I woke up in that morning.”

Azaylia Cain Foundation

The grieving mother admitted that without their daughter’s foundation, she and Ashley “wouldn’t be here”.

The proud parents set up the Azaylia Cain Foundation to support children fighting cancer by helping them access treatment not readily available from the NHS.

It also works with cancer research and medical institutions to advance early diagnosis and increase the availability of new treatments.

Ex on the Beach star Ashley recently ran a marathon from Nuneaton to London to raise money for the foundation.

As the parents continue their journey without Azaylia, they’re both doing everything they can to keep her memory alive.

Safiyya is writing a book based on a diary she kept during her daughter’s treatment.

She told Lorraine: “I felt like it was my therapy to really pour my pain and my heart and my soul into each and every page and to show a journey of childhood cancer.”

