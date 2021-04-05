Ashley Banjo revealed the full extent of the abuse he received after the BLM routine
Ashley Banjo has revealed the full extent of the terrifying backlash from Diversity’s BLM-inspired dance routine on Britain’s Got Talent.

The dancer and TV personality, 32, said that he received “100 abusive tweets a minute” at the height of the controversy.

Ashley and Diversity performed the routine in September 2020 (Credit: ITV)

What happened when Ashley Banjo performed the BLM-inspired routine?

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in the US, Ashley and his Diversity pals took to the BGT stage in September 2020.

They performed a powerful routine that included imagery that mirrored the attack on Floyd.

Subsequently, the routine received 25,000 complaints from viewers, many of which thought the routine was inappropriate.

And Ashley has now revealed the extent he was hounded after the performance.

Ashley said he received 100 tweets a minute (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Ashley say about the abuse?

In an interview with the Sunday Times, he said: “We had millions of eyes on us. I wanted to portray what was going on in the world.

“Afterwards, I got around 100 abusive tweets in a minute.

“We learnt that it’s okay to tell stories about climate change or the NHS, but not racism.”

He also revealed that some people who he was close to still haven’t spoken to him, and his dad feared for his career.

Ashley also said brother Jordan’s two children were subjected to death threats.

ITV backed Ashley and Diversity (Credit: ITV)

How did ITV back Ashley?

At the time, ITV issued a statement, backing Ashley and Diversity.

It said: “Britain’s Got Talent has always been an inclusive show, which showcases diversity and supports strong storytelling in all forms.

“ITV stands behind the decision to broadcast Diversity’s performance on BGT.

“Ashley and the group are a great example of the talent, creativity and diversity of modern Britain and their performance was an authentic, heartfelt response to many of the issues and events which have affected society in 2020.”

