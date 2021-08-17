As Love Island fans call for Faye to be axed, who remembers Sherif and Malia?

With the Love Island final just a week away, some fans are calling for Faye Winter to be axed from the villa.

In a preview of tonight’s episode, Faye is has a tense exchange with Jake Cornish over his treatment of her close pal Liberty Poole.

During the video clip, Faye, 26, screams: “She is the most genuine person I’ve ever come across in here, and you, outside or in, are a different person.”

She adds: “You’re [bleep] me off now.”

Jake is angry with Faye (Credit: ITV2)

As Faye stands up and walks away from the situation, she takes a dig at Jake and says to the other Islanders. “I’m so far done with Jake; it’s unreal.”

The latest drama comes just a week after almost 25,000 viewers complained to regulator Ofcom after her behaviour towards love interest Teddy Soares.

What do critics of Faye in Love Island say?

Some viewers are calling for her to get the boot.

One fan wrote: “I don’t know why Faye hasn’t been kicked out of the Villa yet.”

Meanwhile, another said: “Faye walks off because she doesn’t want to be kicked out of the villa.”

A third said: “Faye, they should kick you out of the villa.”

What does it take to lose your place on Love Island? Who remembers these two?

Sherif Larne

Sherif lost his place in the Love Island villa in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

In 2019 Sherif, 22, managed only nine days in the Villa. While coupled up with Anna Vakili, he mutually agreed with bosses to leave the show after breaking one of its strictest rules.

Reportedly he accidentally kicked fellow islander Molly-Mae Hague in the crutch area during a play fight and joked with Tommy Fury that he’d got a “c***-punt”.

Malia Arikan

In 2016 during season two, Malia, 30, lost her place after a few hours following a fight with fellow Islander Kady McDermott – she had gone on a date with her man Scott Thomas.

The altercation ended in spilt drinks and broken dishes.

Malia had to leave the villa during series two (Credit: ITV)

What do you think of Faye in Love Island? Let us know what you think by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment.