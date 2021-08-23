As Gogglebox star Mary Cook dies aged 92, which other stars from the show have sadly passed away?

Mary from Gogglebox has died aged 92.

The fan favourite appeared on the show with her best pal Marina, and was a fixture on the Channel 4 show since 2016.

We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side. She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/xvrlC0gmVE — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) August 23, 2021

Mary from Gogglebox died surrounded by family

In a statement today (Monday August 23), Channel 4 said: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side.

“Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many…

“…Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been twice married and widowed twice.

“She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.”

Pete McGarry, pictured with wife Linda, passed away this year (Credit: Channel 4)

Other Gogglebox stars who have passed away

Due to the nature of the different ages of participants on Gogglebox, some stars of the show have sadly passed away in recent years.

As recently as June of this year (2021), Pete McGarry died.

Pete, who appeared on the show with his wife Linda, passed away from bowel cancer.

Linda told The Sun newspaper: “Pete was a lovely man and I was so lucky to have him for 25 years.

“I said to him, ‘We’ve not only been 25 years, it’s been day and night with each other.’ He was my life.”

Pete and Linda fostered over 100 children since 2000.

Leon and June were national treasures (Credit: Channel 4)

Leon and June

Liverpudlian couple Leon and June Bernicoff were there right from the very start and were firm fan favourites.

Their hilarious critiques of shows, as well as their bickering but endearing relationship, made them national treasures.

Sadly, Leon died aged 83 in 2017.

After an outpouring of grief from fans, June said that doing the show without him just wouldn’t be the same and left.

In May 2020, June passed away from a short illness, aged 82.

Channel 4 said: “As the first couple to be cast for Gogglebox back in 2013, June and her husband Leon were a huge part of the programme’s success.

“Their warmth, wit and contrasting personalities endeared them to the nation during the course of the first 10 series.”