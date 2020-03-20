First person arrested in UK for 'failing to self-isolate due to coronavirus'

Police have been forced to arrest a 26-year-old man after he allegedly 'refused' to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic.

It's the first arrest in this country, and the man - who has not yet been identified - now faces a £10,000 fine and three months in jail.

He is said to have arrived on the Isle of Man, and then 'refused to go into 14-day quarantine'.

According to the Mail Online, British police made their first arrest linked to coronavirus quarantining after an unnamed man was held for failing to self-isolate.

Officers on the Isle of Man held the suspect last night (March 19) after his arrival on the island.

The arrest comes after police were instructed to detain anyone who arrives on the island who fails to isolate for a 14-day period, even if they show no symptoms.

The strict quarantine rules have been imposed in an effort to stop the spread of the killer virus.

The man is now facing a fine of up to £10,000 and could be jailed for three months if found guilty and will appear in court in Douglas today.

On Friday (March 20), the Isle of Man confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

The Chief Minister for the Isle of Man Howard Quayle declared emergency measures on Monday in light of the global coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "We are taking action to protect our residents and to ensure life can continue as normal as possible during this unpredictable time.

"We are advising against all non-essential travel off the Island, and the measures being introduced from tomorrow are aimed at minimising the risk of those arriving in the Island infecting our population."

In a statement posted this morning, the police said they had a man in custody for allegedly failing to agree to the new legislation requiring him to self-isolate.

Police said: "Please follow the guidance issued by the government and think about the safety of the community.

"This is an ever-evolving situation and it is important we act in the best interests of keeping people safe."

The man is due to appear in court later today.

At the time of writing, global coronavirus deaths had passed 10,000, with confirmed cases near 250,000.

