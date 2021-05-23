Zack Snyder has already got plans for a sequel to Netflix’s Army Of The Dead following its killer opening weekend.

The zombie heist movie, starring Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Dave Bautista, is currently the number one film on Netflix after a multi-million ad campaign.

However, that might just be the start of something huge – with Zack confirming an ‘insane’ idea is already a possibility.

***Warning: Spoilers ahead***

Will Army of The Dead return for a sequel? (Credit: Netflix)

In the final moments of the film, Vanderohe – played by Omari Hardwick – was jetting off for a new life in Mexico away from the horde of zombies.

With a cash windfall after only a few of the team survived, things look pretty set for him…

… until he realises he’s been bitten by a zombie.

Read More: Army Of The Dead: Who is in the cast and what is it about?

Speaking to Polygon about the finale, Snyder has said this could be the perfect entry into a sequel.

He said: “Shay [Hatten, co-writer] and I know exactly what happens next, and it’s insane.”

The zombie heist series is Netflix’s most-watched film this week (Credit: Netflix)

Read More: Check out more of our Netflix content here

“I’d make it in a second. What we have planned is too crazy,” he continues.

“Once we knew Vanderohe was bit, and he’s going to Mexico City, I was like, ‘You know what’s gonna happen?’ And then I just went on a tear.

“By the time it ended, Shay was like, ‘OK.’”

As a result, it looks like this are far from over for this bonkers zombie world.

Army Of The Dead is available now on Netflix.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.