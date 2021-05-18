Army Of The Dead: Who is in the cast and what is it about?

Netflix have gone all out for their mega-budget zombie heist movie, Army Of The Dead – and now viewers are about to see the pay off.

Whether it’s taking over major London landmarks, invading a WWE event, or appearing on every bus stop and billboard in the country, it’s almost impossible for this film to not be on your radar.

There’s even a zombie tiger inspired by Tiger King’s Carole Baskin in it!

So, what exactly is all the fuss about and is it worth it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Can this team pull off the ultimate heist? (Credit: Netflix)

What’s the story of Army Of The Dead?

Army Of The Dead takes place in a desolate Las Vegas, which is stripped of its former glory following a zombie outbreak.

Completely cut off from the rest of the world, it’s now home to nothing but zombies.

And a whole load of cash left there in the panic to survive.

Scott Ward is tasked with heading into the quarantine, retrieving the $200million loot and get out.

However, he only has 32 hours to do it, before the government blows up the city.

So no pressure.

Firstly, he needs to assemble a team – recruiting a helicopter pilot, a safe cracker, a security guard and an expert zombie killer among his gang.

But things soon take a turn when his daughter gets involved, and as a result the stakes become higher than ever.

The zombie outbreak has left Las Vegas in ruins (Credit: Netflix)

Who is in the cast?

Army Of The Dead boasts one hell of an all-star cast.

Firstly, there’s Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Dave Bautista starring as leading man Scott.

Then there’s Ella Purnell playing Scott’s daughter Kate and Ana de la Reguera as Scott’s right hand-lady and mechanic Maria.

Next we have Omari Hardwick as expert zombie killer Vanderohe, and Tig Notaro as a smart-talking helicopter pilot.

Raúl Castillo is playing Mikey Guzman, a “go-for-broke influencer”, and Fear The Walking Dead’s Garret Dillahunt plays Martin, the casino’s head of security.

Nora Arnezeder, Theo Rossi and Matthias Schweighöfer complete the group.

Could you fend off the horde of zombies in order to land a mega-million dollar windfall? (Credit: Netflix)

Is Army Of The Dead worth watching?

While the jury is still out on what viewers think of the film, ahead of its release on Friday Army Of The Dead is currently scoring 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The overall opinion seems to be it’s an over-the-top, stupidly fun watch – perfect for a weekend on the sofa.

As well as this, there’s a lot of praise for director Zack Snyder.

“The result is so vivid, operatic and giddily entertaining that it’s positively crying out for the communal joys of the multiplex experience,” wrote The Times.

However, Detroit News said it runs too long and director Zack Snyder should “cut fat and bring it to 90 minutes.”

Army Of The Dead is available May 21st on Netflix.

