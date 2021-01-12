Dr Ronx on Are Women The Fitter Sex?
Are Women The Fitter Sex? Who is host Dr Ronx and are they single?

One of the brightest faces on TV in 2021

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Are Women The Fitter Sex? star Dr Ronx is becoming an increasingly familiar face on TV.

In the Channel 4 documentary, the doctor asks why more men are dying from COVID than women.

But viewers are asking another question: who is the newest doc on the block?

Dr Ronx is becoming a familiar face on TV (Credit: BBC)

What gender is Are Women The Fitter Sex? star Dr Ronx?

Dr Ronx Ikharia identifies as transgender and non-binary.

The Transequality website says that the term ‘non-binary’ describes genders that don’t fall into one of the categories of male or female.

Dr Ronx uses the pronouns they/them/their to describe themselves.

And other non-binary viewers have loved Dr Ronx’s appearance on the telly.

One viewer said: “I watched a program with my parents about boosting your immune system presented by @Dr_Ronx an actual non-binary person!!!!! We out here on TV!!!! We love to see it.”

Dr. Ronx is trained as an A&E doctor (Credit: Channel 4)

Is Dr Ronx real doctor?

British-Nigerian in heritage, Dr Ronx trained as an emergency doctor.

They self-funded their way through medical college, and starred in music videos and modelling shoots to pay their way.

Now they work in Hackney, and also give talks to local teens.

You cannot be what you do not see.

They also do charity work – Dr Ronx raised over £1,000 for Syrian refugees in 2017 – and mentors in their local area.

Their motto is: “You cannot be what you do not see.”

Dr Ronx has also appeared on the BBC (Credit: BBC)

How did they get on to TV?

Dr Ronx was spotted during a talk they were giving in Hackney.

A TV producer offered them a presenting job on kids’ TV show Operation Ouch on CBBC.

They appeared alongside doctor siblings Chris and Xander van Tulleken.

Dr Ronx then went on to appear on The Unshockable Dr Ronx on BBC Three.

On that show they gave consultations to people reluctant to go to hospital for treatment, often due to mental health or identity issues.

They also presented last year’s Is COVID Racist? on Channel 4, a show asking why the virus caused more harm to black and Asian people.

Dr Ronx is not married (Credit: Channel 4)

Are they married?

Although Dr Ronx keeps their private life private, it’s thought that they are not married.

They hinted in a tweet they they are single.

“If I won the lottery or married a rich queen, I’d start up my own production company & we would make programmes, put them on our own u tube channel,” they said.

And, even though they have a large Twitter and Instagram following, they haven’t shown any rings or any hint that they are in a relationship.

Did Dr Ronx catch COVID?

Yes, sadly.

The doc posted on their Instagram feed that they contracted the virus on January 4.

Thankfully, they seem to be over the worst of it.

However, they shared a message on Instagram today (January 12) in which they lamented their lack of taste and smell.

They said that they are “so grateful to have fought this virus”.

