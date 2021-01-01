Jenna Coleman sizzles as the love interest in BBC One’s new drama The Serpent but is she single in real life?

From Jasmine Thomas in Emmerdale to Clara Oswald in Doctor Who, Jenna, 34, has enjoyed a steady rise to fame.

She’s famous for other roles, too, most notably Queen Victoria in ITV’s Victoria.

But are she and Victoria co-star Tom Hughes still together?

Jenna stars in the BBC One drama (Credit: BBC)

What has Jenna Coleman from The Serpent been in before?

Jenna began her career playing Jasmine Thomas in Emmerdale when she was just 19.

The young actress put drama school on hold to audition for the part and made her first appearance in 2005.

“I just thank my lucky stars I’ve started off in this industry with such a fantastic break,” she said.

Jenna left the soap to play ”bad girl” Lindsay James in Waterloo Road, and said playing a schoolgirl at the age of 23 was “surreal”.

She landed the plum role of Clara Oswald in Doctor Who in 2012 and became a fan favourite and global star.

After she left Doctor Who, Jenna then played Queen Victoria in the ITV drama, Victoria.

Jenna was in Emmerdale for six years (Credit: YouTube)

Why did Jenna leave Doctor Who?

It was reported that Jenna quit the much-loved sci-fi show to play Victoria in the ITV drama.

However, in an interview, she said that it was a simple case of her contract ending.

She told Entertainment Weekly: “My contract was up at the end of last season, so that initiated conversations of, ‘Okay, when and how?'”

Jenna and Tom in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Are Jenna and Tom Hughes still together?

On the set of Victoria, Jenna and co-star Tom Hughes (who played Queen Victoria’s husband, Albert) fell for each other.

The pair were in a relationship for four years.

Both Tom and Jenna are terribly sad, but the relationship ran its course.

However, the Daily Mail reported that earlier in 2020 the two had split up.

A source told the newspaper that “they are trying to salvage a friendship but obviously these are trying times, and it’s not easy.

“Both Tom and Jenna are terribly sad, but the relationship ran its course. There was no third party involved.”

Jenna is very private about her private life (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Does Jenna have a boyfriend?

Jenna keeps her love life very private, but all reports suggest that she is now single.

In fact, she was spotted moving out of the home she shared with Tom after the split and into her new apartment in London.

Prior to Tom, Jenna dated Game Of Thrones and Bodyguard star Richard Madden on and off for four years.

She also had to publicly deny rumours that she was dating Prince Harry before he met Meghan Markle.

Jenn starred in Doctor Who as Clara Oswald (Credit: BBC)

Does Jenna have children?

Despite playing a Queen who had 10 children, Jenna does not have any children of her own.

However, after filming BBC thriller The Cry – about a young mum who loses a baby – Jenna said she would like to become a mother.

“It’s opened my eyes up to the realities of motherhood, and opened my eyes up to a lot of what my friends are experiencing, perhaps, at the moment,” she said.

“And really, just that people don’t really talk about it that much. But yeah, it’s not put me off forever or scarred me forever.”

The Serpent begins on New Year’s Day (Friday January 1) at 9pm on BBC One

