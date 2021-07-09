Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield hosted their final This Morning before summer – but why the presenters leaving the show?

The pair usually appear on the ITV programme every Monday to Thursday.

However, viewers were confused to see them on their screens today (July 9).

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield waved goodbye to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Are Holly and Phil leaving This Morning?

No, the TV duo are simply taking a break over summer.

To coincide with their absence, Holly and Phil replaced regular hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary today.

Kicking off the show on Friday, Holly said: “Yes we’re here!

“It’s our last day before we head off for summer!”

Holly and Phil regularly take time away from the studio over summer.

The pair usually return to the show in September.

Gunna miss Holly and Phil on weekdays. Roll on September! #ThisMorning — Tom Musgrove (@TomMusgrove11) July 9, 2021

So Phil and Holly off for their 2 month holiday…it must be tiring being on air for a total of 35 mins every morning…. Rest of time filled with segments and competitions and ad breaks… bet their knackered! #ThisMorning — Chris … #Follow me… I’ll follow you!.maybe 😜 (@H0ochy) July 9, 2021

How did This Morning viewers react?

Naturally, some viewers were devastated over Holly and Phil’s break.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Going to miss @Schofe and @hollywills hope you guys have a great holiday. See you in September #ThisMorning.”

A second shared: “Laughing my head off at best bits on #ThisMorning. Going to miss you @hollywills and @Schofe.”

Meanwhile, others believe a six-week break is too long.

Another complained: “So Phil and Holly off for their two month holiday… it must be tiring being on air for a total of 35 mins every morning. Rest of time filled with segments and competitions and ad breaks… bet they’re knackered!”

A second added: “Holly and Phil’s best bits… they really love to give themselves pats on the back for doing nothing #ThisMorning.”

A third tweeted: “They’re off til September #alrightforsome.”

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are back on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Who is replacing Holly and Phil?

Meanwhile, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will fill in for the regular hosts.

The married pair were previously replaced as Friday hosts and now present half-terms.

Announcing the news, Ruth told OK! Magazine: “We’ll be doing seven weeks from July. I’m looking forward to it.”

Furthermore, the star recently waved goodbye to Loose Women ahead of the stint.

Ruth shared: “I’m going next door, Eamonn and I will be on This Morning for about six weeks then I will be back.

“But I’ll be talking to you all every day because we do the handovers!”

