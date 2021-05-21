Are Marcus Luther and Mica Ven leaving Gogglebox?

Fans of the Channel 4 show were left worried this was the case after Marcus shared a concerning message.

The gym owner and hairdresser are popular stars on Gogglebox, and first joined back in 2018.

Read more: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner reveals sentimental tattoo

But this week they took to Instagram to announce that they’ve finished filming.

What has Marcus said about leaving Gogglebox?

Marcus shared from his Instagram account: “Big up our @c4gogglebox crew for looking after us during series 17.

Are they really leaving? (Credit: Channel 4)

“A big appreciation for putting up with @realmandyvee as I know it can be hard watching her pick on me at times even though I do nothing to provoke her.”

Read more: Gogglebox fans left divided by Mary’s comments about Giles

Fans were panicked!

This caused many fans to panic – fearing they’d left the show for good.

One user wrote: “Nooooo you guys can’t be leaving?”

And another user begged: “Please, please say that you will be returning for series 18 of @c4gogglebox? You are my favourite couple on the show, you both make me smile and laugh.”

Whereas a third user queried: “Does this mean you won’t be on the next series of Gogglebox?”

Marcus and Mica with her daughters (Credit: Channel 4)

These messages of concern led to Marcus replying directly to his fan base.

And fortunately all is well. They’re not quitting the show – but it will be on hiatus until September of this year.

Marcus confirmed: “No not leaving just finished this series.”

Delighting his following, several wrote of how happy they were that the couple are sticking around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcus Luther (@therealmarcusluther)

With one user writing: “Oh good, glad you’re not leaving. We love you both!”

While a further user lamented: “Cant believe we had to wait until September. Keep posting.”

Are Mica and Marcus married?

Mica and Marcus on Gogglebox are not believed to be married. However, they are in a long-term relationship and live together.

They share a son together and Mica’s two adult daughters, Sachelle and Shuggy, often appear on Gogglebox too.

Marcus also has an adult son, pro boxer Shiloh Defreitas whom he helps train at his boxing gym.

Indeed, both Mica and Marcus have busy careers outside of the show.



Mica runs a hair salon in Tooting while Marcus has his gym in Mitcham.

They both have popular Instagram accounts where they regularly update their career goings ons.

Mica even has her own YouTube channel that features popular hair tutorials.

Are you a fan of these Gogglebox stars? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.