Apple TV+ in August 2021: Everything arriving from Mr Corman to Truth Be Told

Apple TV+ in August is full of hidden gems, and if you want to watch something fresh, this is the place to do it.

While Netflix and Amazon continue to dominated, Apple TV really does have something for everyone this upcoming month.

Award-winning dramas to award-winning films, the streaming service is proving quality over quantity might be the way forward.

Here’s everything that’s coming up.

What TV series are coming to Apple TV+ in August?

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is navigating an uncertain adulthood in Mr Corman (Credit: Apple TV)

Mr Corman (August 6th)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars and creates this series about fifth-grade teacher Josh Corman who still dreams of a career in music.

Split from his ex-fiance Megan, his high school pal moves in with him to cover the rent.

While things aren’t going his way right now, Josh tries to keep his thoughts at bay as anxiety and loneliness sets in.

We promise this is a comedy! Albeit a bit of a dark one.

What films are arriving on Apple TV in August?

Catch this Sundance winner on Apple TV in August (Credit: Apple TV)

CODA (August 13th)

This touching film won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize, so it’s already held in high regard.

The story follows 17-year-old Ruby, who is a CODA – a child of deaf adults.

As the only person who can hear in her family, a lot of her time is spent interpreting the world for her parents and older brother, as well as working the family business.

However, in her final year of high school she discovers an immense singing talent and finds herself attracted to choir member Miles.

Now she has to decide between her familial obligations and pursuing her own life path as graduation looms.

Truth Be Told season 2 (August 20th)

Kate Hudson joins Octavia Spencer in Truth Be Told season 2 (Credit: Apple TV)

Octavia Spencer is back as the true-crime podcast host-turned-detective in Truth Be Told season 2.

This time, Kate Hudson joins her in her first-ever lead role in a TV series. She plays Micah Keith, a childhood friend of Octavia’s Poppy – and who’s drawn into the latest investigation by the reporter.

However, as things unfold, their friendship is put to the ultimate test.

Will they be able to discover the truth? Or is the truth a bit too close to home?

Jason Momoa returns in this drama (Credit: Apple)

See season 2 (August 27th)

Jason Momoa returns as Baba Voss in this dark drama.

Taking place in the distant future after a deadly virus has decimated humankind (too soon?), Baba Voss is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family.

However, war and politics continues to surround him, and things get even worse when his estranged brother Edo (Dave Bautista) arrives on the scene.

What shows are getting new episodes?

Can the team find their way back to the Premier League? (Credit: Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso (dropping weekly)

Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond have their work cut out for them as they try to get back on form after their relegation.

Thankfully, some saving graces are arriving from unexpected places.

In the meantime, Rebecca is on the lookout for a new love, Sam makes a decision that could affect the entire football team, and Jamie Tartt is looking for fame in a unique new place.

As you can imagine, it will all be done with a lot of heart throughout.

Can the pair find their way out of Schmigadoon! (Credit: Apple TV+)

Schmigadoon! (episodes drop weekly)

Melissa and Josh have to form a plan to get out of Schmigadoon and back to the real world.

However, they soon find themselves becoming more accustomed to life inside the magical musical town.

The quest for true love definitely doesn’t run smoothly, but will they be able to sort it out?

Or are their real loves actually inside the very place they’re escaping?

All titles are available Apple TV+ in August.

