Apple TV is making a bit of a name for itself thanks to the Prince Harry series The Me You Can’t See but it has the best shows.

The Apple TV+ streaming service is one of many in the UK.

And it’s arguably now the greatest… let’s compare with the others entertaining us at the moment.

The Me You Don’t See grabbed all the headlines (Credit: Apple+/YouTube)

Is Apple TV+ the best streaming now service available?

Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+ launched in November 2019 and is reasonably priced at £4.99 for UK subscribers.

And since its launch, it has rolled out some high-profile shows, such as the Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Anniston drama, The Morning Show.

It has also broadcast critically acclaimed comedy Ted Lasso, relationship drama Trying and M Night Shyamalan’s Servant.

With movies and exclusive documentaries, there’s plenty of quality there.

But the output frequency is also patchy, and there’s always the question of whether it’s worth shelling out a fiver a month.

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel on Amazon Prime Video (Credit: Amazon)

Is Amazon Prime Video better than Apple TV +?

Another of the big three streaming services, it started in 2014 and costs £7.99 a month.

It boasts a huge list of movies, documentaries and series, some of which are originals.

The streamer’s best-known series over the years include crime drama Bosch, thriller Homecoming, The Man In The High Castle and the delightful The Marvellous Mrs Maisel.

It also boasts Star Trek: Picard for sci-fi fans.

Second only to Netflix in terms of output, it’s well worth a look.

Bridgerton was a global smash for Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix

What can we say about Netflix?

Launched in 2012 and costing £9.99 for a basic monthly package, the streaming giant is not called a giant for nothing.

It boasts a dizzying array of new dramas, documentaries and true-crime series every month.

Add in animation from around the world, movies and well-known TV series from around the globe it’s still the biggest and the best.

Recent hits include The Queen’s Gambit, The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness, Call My Agent, Bridgerton, The Crown and Halston, starring Ewan McGregor.

Star Wars series The Mandalorian is a hit on Disney+ (Credit: Disney+)

Disney+

A new player on the streaming scene, Disney+ has got two big things going for it: Star Wars and the Marvel superhero universe.

Costing £7.99 a month for a basic package, it has also recently added Star – a portal for shows made by the huge Disney-owned television network in the US.

This has boosted content considerably and is an attempt to take on the big boys.

But, if you like Star Wars and Marvel superheroes, this is the one for you – new series from both universes are due for release this year.

Jared Harris stars in BritBox’s The Beast Must Die (Credit: BritBox/YouTube)

The rest

Believe it or not, that’s not the end of your choices.

Sky’s NOW broadcasts shows from its TV network (including top US dramas from Sky Atlantic and documentaries from Sky Arts), while the likes of Discovery, UKTV, Acorn TV and Hulu all offer video-on-demand services.

In addition, there are BBC’s Player, ITV’s Hub and Channel 4’s All4 (which carries the Walter Presents’ foreign-language drama series).

One emerging streaming service to watch is BritBox.

Created by the BBC and the ITV, once upon a time it just showed repeats, but now it’s ramping up its originals.

Check out thriller The Beast Must Die, starring Jared Harris, from next week.

Conclusion

While Apple+ is making the headlines thanks to the Prince Harry documentary, Netflix is still the king of the streamers by quite some distance.

That’s not to say you shouldn’t check it out but if you’re on a budget, for sheer value for money Netflix is the one to watch.