Strictly star Anton Du Beke reveals aspect of show that ‘upset him a lot’

Anton Du Beke has revealed an aspect of Strictly Come Dancing that “upset him a lot” during a recent interview.

The star’s admission will come as no surprise to fans of the show – which he has been a part of since it began in 2004.

Anton has been a part of Strictly since its first season (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Anton Du Beke on Strictly

During a recent interview with Sussex Life, Anton revealed to fans an aspect of the show that “upset him a lot”.

The 55-year-old pro dancer confessed that being voted off the show always used to upset him.

When asked whether he preferred dancing or judging, Anton said he didn’t mind either.

He said that both roles are very different from each other.

The 55-year-old revealed that an aspect he enjoys about judging is that he actually makes it to the final. He said that being able to vote people off is something he likes about the role too.

He said: “The only sad thing is that I’m never going to pick up the glitterball now because I’m judging but I love the dancing and performing and putting on the numbers, but I didn’t enjoy getting voting off. That did upset me a lot.”

Anton is also sad he’ll never get to lift the glitterball trophy now (Credit: BBC)

Anton was then asked by the interviewer if he was voted off the show much.

The dancer responded by saying that it happened far too often for his liking.

When asked why he thought this was, Anton revealed how he used to make himself feel better about being voted off.

“I always console myself with the fact that they weren’t judging me. They were judging my partner,” he said.

He then said that if the judges had been judging just him, he would have won much more.

That was his consolation, he said.

Will Anton be back judging this year? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will he return for the 2022 series?

Elsewhere in the interview, Anton was asked whether he would be returning for the new series later this year.

However, Anton made a shocking confession – he doesn’t know if he’ll be back.

“They literally haven’t spoken to me about it. So, whatever you’ve read, it is just a rumour,” he said.

But, Anton said that he would love to go back. He said that he hopes that he will be on the show in “one way or another” when it returns later this year.

The fans certainly want him back, as proven by some of the replies he got when he shared the interview on social media.

“Strictly would not be Strictly without you! Looking forward to the day they announce the judges and we can all congratulate you again,” one fan said.

“It wouldn’t be the same without you,” another declared.

