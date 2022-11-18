Anton Du Beke announces ‘special’ news with Giovanni Pernice as fans thrilled

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice have shared some “special” news and fans are over the moon.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton shared a photo to his Instagram on Friday along with the news.

He told fans that he and fellow pro dancer Giovanni will be putting on a “special performance” from their Him & Me tour for BBC Children in Need.

Giovanni and Anton will be performing together tonight (Credit: ITV)

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice news

Anton wrote: “Tonight, my loves, a very special performance with @giovannipernice from our ‘Him & Me’ tour especially for @BBCCiN!

“Tune in from 7pm for a fabulous evening of fundraising!”

Fans are already excited as one person commented: “Looking forward to seeing my two favourite dancers tonight!”

In addition, another wrote: “Now this is going to be a good watch. Can’t wait to tune in.”

After that, a third added: “Looking forward to seeing you both perform together again.”

Giovanni will team up with Anton tonight for a special performance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anton and Giovanni tour

The dancing duo are heading on tour together next year.

It will begin in June 2023 and run through until the end of July.

And that’s not all! Anton and Giovanni also have a new series coming out next year.

The travel series will see Italian dancer Gio bringing Anton along to his home in Italy.

The stars will enjoy the holiday of a lifetime as Giovanni shows Anton the sights and sounds that only a local could know about.

Anton Du Beke will be travelling to Italy with Giovanni in their new show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In a statement, Giovanni said: “To say this has been a dream project is an understatement. Taking Anton to my much-loved home of Sicily was simply Bellissima!

“We danced, we laughed and had the time of our lives – with great culture, food and company.

“I cannot wait for viewers in the UK to come on this journey with us. See you in the Sicilian sun! Ciao.”

Meanwhile, Anton gushed: “When I first heard about this trip it was pretty irresistible. What’s not to love? It’s all my favourite things, great food, great country and spending time in the sunshine with Giovanni. Marvellous!”

Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily is coming to BBC One and the BBC iPlayer in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

In October, Giovanni shared a preview clip from the show and fans were VERY excited.

One person joked: “Oh no, surely they’re not letting the two of you loose on the telly?”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Looking forward to this it should be hilarious. You have such a wonderful friendship. Interested to see Sicily too.”

“Sun, sea, Sicily, Anton, Gio..” someone else commented: “This has everything!”

