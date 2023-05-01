Antiques Roadshow fans in tears over tribute to show ‘favourite’ Judith Miller after death aged 71

Antiques Roadshow paid tribute to Judith Miller on the show last night (April 30) following her death aged 71.

News of Judith’s death was revealed over Easter, with a spokesperson revealing she’d passed away after a battle with a short illness.

While last night’s episode of Antiques Roadshow was a repeat that first aired last year, it did feature a newly-added tribute to Judith, narrated by host Fiona Bruce. The segment featured clips of Judith’s most memorable moments on the show after first appearing way back in 2007.

Antiques Roadshow paid tribute to Judith Miller last night (Credit: BBC)

Antiques Roadshow airs Judith Miller tribute

As footage from Judith’s time on the show aired, Fiona said in a voiceover: “We recently received the sad news that Judith Miller, a member of our expert team, had died.”

Fiona then revealed more about her relationship with Judith. “When I started on the Antiques Roadshow, I was in awe of the experts – and none more so than Judith. She was Miller of Miller’s Guides no less, the bible of the antiques world when it came to valuations. Plus, she had authored many other books, too many to list, some of which were already on my bookshelf,” she said.

She was the doyenne of the antiques world and of our show. Irreplaceable. And hugely missed.

The host then added: “But she was always gracious and generous with her knowledge, helpful to me and our whole team. And when our filming day had finished, she was never short of great stories accompanied by a glass of her favourite tipple, Pinot Grigio. She was the doyenne of the antiques world and of our show. Irreplaceable. And hugely missed.”

The BBC has also announced the show will pay a special tribute to Judith in a forthcoming episode.

Host Fiona Bruce led the show’s tribute (Credit: BBC)

Emotional viewers react

The tribute was met with an outpouring of grief from Antiques Roadshow fans watching at home.

One said: “RIP Judith Miller [crying emojis].” Another commented: “Just watching Antiques Roadshow where they featured Judith, how sad.” A third commented: “Lovely tribute to Judith Miller, she was one of my favourites’.”

Meanwhile, another said: “What a beautiful emotional tribute to Judith Miller on @BBC_ARoadshow I have always been envious of her eye for, and seemingly effortless capacity to be, style that and her passion RIP.” Another said: “Such a beautiful tribute to #JudithMiller on #AntiquesRoadshow. What a wonderful, knowledgeable lady.”

Read more: Antiques Roadshow guest shocked over value of broach

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.