Fiona Bruce and Judith who died on Antiques Roadshow
TV

Antiques Roadshow fans in tears over tribute to show ‘favourite’ Judith Miller after death aged 71

Host Fiona Bruce led the emotional segment

By Nancy Brown

Antiques Roadshow paid tribute to Judith Miller on the show last night (April 30) following her death aged 71.

News of Judith’s death was revealed over Easter, with a spokesperson revealing she’d passed away after a battle with a short illness.

While last night’s episode of Antiques Roadshow was a repeat that first aired last year, it did feature a newly-added tribute to Judith, narrated by host Fiona Bruce. The segment featured clips of Judith’s most memorable moments on the show after first appearing way back in 2007.

Judith Miller smiling on Antiques Roadshow
Antiques Roadshow paid tribute to Judith Miller last night (Credit: BBC)

Antiques Roadshow airs Judith Miller tribute

As footage from Judith’s time on the show aired, Fiona said in a voiceover: “We recently received the sad news that Judith Miller, a member of our expert team, had died.”

Fiona then revealed more about her relationship with Judith. “When I started on the Antiques Roadshow, I was in awe of the experts – and none more so than Judith.  She was Miller of Miller’s Guides no less, the bible of the antiques world when it came to valuations. Plus, she had authored many other books, too many to list, some of which were already on my bookshelf,” she said.

She was the doyenne of the antiques world and of our show. Irreplaceable. And hugely missed.

The host then added: “But she was always gracious and generous with her knowledge, helpful to me and our whole team.  And when our filming day had finished, she was never short of great stories accompanied by a glass of her favourite tipple, Pinot Grigio. She was the doyenne of the antiques world and of our show. Irreplaceable. And hugely missed.”

The BBC has also announced the show will pay a special tribute to Judith in a forthcoming episode.

Fiona Bruce presenting Antiques Roadshow
Host Fiona Bruce led the show’s tribute (Credit: BBC)

Emotional viewers react

The tribute was met with an outpouring of grief from Antiques Roadshow fans watching at home.

One said: “RIP Judith Miller [crying emojis].” Another commented: “Just watching Antiques Roadshow where they featured Judith, how sad.” A third commented: “Lovely tribute to Judith Miller, she was one of my favourites’.”

Meanwhile, another said: “What a beautiful emotional tribute to Judith Miller on @BBC_ARoadshow I have always been envious of her eye for, and seemingly effortless capacity to be, style that and her passion RIP.” Another said: “Such a beautiful tribute to #JudithMiller on #AntiquesRoadshow. What a wonderful, knowledgeable lady.”

Read more: Antiques Roadshow guest shocked over value of broach

YouTube video player

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Antiques Roadshow BBC Deaths Fiona Bruce

Trending Articles

King Charles smiling and an ice lolly inset
UK weather: Brits brace themselves for coronation heatwave as May tipped to be a scorcher
Bruno Tonioli and Amanda Holden looking shocked on BGT 2023
BGT viewers threaten to complain to Ofcom over ‘disgusting’ performance
Phillip Schofield smiling at ITV Palooza, his wife Stephanie on Lorraine
Phillip Schofield shares photo with family as they dress up for star-studded party
Kate Garraway / Derek Draper
Kate Garraway shares new photo of husband Derek as they enjoy ‘special weekend’
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte in front of Buckingham Palace
Princess Charlotte’s birthday treat from mum Kate ‘revealed’ ahead of coronation?
Emma Willis frowns/AJ Odudu and Will Best smile
Emma Willis breaks her silence on ‘being replaced’ by ITV bosses