Antiques Roadshow guest speechless as she discovers value of ring bought for £1

An Antiques Roadshow guest was left speechless on last night’s episode (Sunday, December 12) after an ‘ordinary’ ring they owned suddenly soared in value.

It was revealed what the ring, which had been bought for £1 in a charity shop, was actually worth – and it’s more than a pretty penny or two!

What did the guest say about the ring on Antiques Roadshow?

The guest bought the ring for just £1 from a charity shop (Credit: BBC)

In last night’s show, a woman was speaking to expert John Benjamin about a ring she’d bought for just £1.

“I bought it in a local charity shop and it was with the costume jewellery,” the guest revealed. “It cost me a pound.”

Antiques Roadshow regular John Benjamin seemed a little shocked at the fact that it had cost just £1, and the guest continued.

“There’s no hallmarks or anything,” she said. “So I just thought it was a nice ring with pretty glass inside.”

However, it soon became apparent that the ring was more than just a “nice ring” with “pretty glass”, as John revealed its true value.

What did John Benjamin reveal about the ring?

John revealed that the ring originated in India between 1790-1800 (Credit: BBC)

It was revealed that the ring was, in fact, a piece of history, as John dated it back to between 1790 and 1800.

The expert told her that the “sunburst effect” design on the ring is “typical of Jewellery that was made in Georgian times.”

The surprising revelations about the ring didn’t end there though, as John continued to drop bombshells.

“In the middle [of the ring] you’ve got a large, dull, grey stone,” he said. “Surrounding the dull grey stone are a series of red little gems.”

The Antiques Roadshow expert then revealed to the guest, and other onlookers, that the ring was actually from India.

“This, therefore, is quite a rare little event,” he said. “It then begs the question, if it’s Indian of that period, what’s it made of?”

John then revealed another staggering fact about the seemingly unimportant ring.

“It’s actually 22-carat bright yellow gold,” he declared.

What else was said about the ring on Antiques Roadshow?

The guest was lost for words when John revealed her ring was worth £2,000 (Credit: BBC)

John then conducted a thermal test so as to see what the stone in the middle of the ring actually was. Surprisingly, the “dull grey stone” in the middle of the ring was actually a diamond. John also revealed that the red “gems” around the diamond were actually rubies.

“This is actually really rather rare,” he said.

“In other words, this is a mogul ring, that somehow it’s found its way over from somewhere near the Taj Mahal, over to the charity shop here, 200 years later,” he continued. “And it’s really quite an extraordinary thing.”

John’s guest couldn’t believe her luck as the Antiques Roadshow expert revealed more and more about her ‘£1’ ring.

“Your £1 investment, you see, is worth £2,000,” he said.

“I think I’ll take it out the drawer now and wear it,” the woman laughed.

Some Antiques Roadshow viewers were just as gobsmacked about the ring’s worth as the guest was.

“What a lucky woman to buy a ring for £1 and now worth £2k,” one viewer wrote.

“Gobsmacked at this ring, why don’t I ever stumble upon this kind of stuff in charity shops?!” another fan of the show grumbled.

“This gorgeous Indian Moghul 22ct diamond and ruby ring! Bought for a quid…worth £2k!!,” a third viewer wrote.

