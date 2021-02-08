Antiques Roadshow 2021 on the BBC is on a roll at the moment.
One owner got a shock when his antique, a Chinese table, was given a £120,000 price tag.
However, it soon turned out that the table was one of the most valuable items in the show’s history.
What happened in Antiques Roadshow on BBC One?
Fiona Bruce and the team headed up to Culzean Castle in South Ayrshire, Scotland.
When an owner brought forward an Oriental-style table, expert Marc Allum fairly licked his lips.
“I have to say that this is the most spectacular and enigmatic piece of furniture that I’ve seen for a very long time,” he gleamed.
The owner went on to explain that he had bought the table from the US in an online auction for £7,000.
What did Marc say about the evaluation?
Marc told the owner: “What I do know is that a smaller version of this, a console table came up for auction a few years ago.
“It had no platform base on it, it was missing its top and it wasn’t in brilliant condition and it made £55K.
“What we have here is something we can’t totally pin down but it’s an awful lot better than the £55K one.
It’s bigger, it’s more complete. To me, it’s better quality.
“I might suggest to you if we put it in a really good auction, somewhere like Hong Kong, for instance, in a very specialised oriental sale, that a table like this could make £80K to £120K.”
Cracking a big smile, the owner casually replied: “That’s nice!”
On a good run
The veteran Sunday teatime favourite continued its good run of expensive finds.
Only back in December 2020, a man who had bought an early 19th-century gun got the shock of his life.
“I’ve thought long and hard what it may be worth. I have to say I haven’t seen very many of these, I think in my career I’ve sold one,” said expert Bill Harriman.
“There’s no reason to doubt it’s not a right one. If it is, then I think it’s got to be £150,000.”
