Antiques Roadshow 2021 on the BBC is on a roll at the moment.

One owner got a shock when his antique, a Chinese table, was given a £120,000 price tag.

However, it soon turned out that the table was one of the most valuable items in the show’s history.

A Chinese table was given a £120,000 price tag (Credit: BBC)

What happened in Antiques Roadshow on BBC One?

Fiona Bruce and the team headed up to Culzean Castle in South Ayrshire, Scotland.

When an owner brought forward an Oriental-style table, expert Marc Allum fairly licked his lips.

“I have to say that this is the most spectacular and enigmatic piece of furniture that I’ve seen for a very long time,” he gleamed.

The owner went on to explain that he had bought the table from the US in an online auction for £7,000.

The owner was all smiles (Credit: BBC)

What did Marc say about the evaluation?

Marc told the owner: “What I do know is that a smaller version of this, a console table came up for auction a few years ago.

“It had no platform base on it, it was missing its top and it wasn’t in brilliant condition and it made £55K.

“What we have here is something we can’t totally pin down but it’s an awful lot better than the £55K one.

It’s bigger, it’s more complete. To me, it’s better quality.

“I might suggest to you if we put it in a really good auction, somewhere like Hong Kong, for instance, in a very specialised oriental sale, that a table like this could make £80K to £120K.”

Cracking a big smile, the owner casually replied: “That’s nice!”

One owner got the shock of his life back in December (Credit: BBC)

On a good run

The veteran Sunday teatime favourite continued its good run of expensive finds.

Only back in December 2020, a man who had bought an early 19th-century gun got the shock of his life.

“I’ve thought long and hard what it may be worth. I have to say I haven’t seen very many of these, I think in my career I’ve sold one,” said expert Bill Harriman.

“There’s no reason to doubt it’s not a right one. If it is, then I think it’s got to be £150,000.”

