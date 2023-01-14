Holly Willoughby looks upwards, Ant and Dec look serious
Ant McPartlin on real reason he couldn't watch Dec host I'm A Celebrity with Holly Willoughby

Happened while he was taking a break from TV work

By Robert Leigh
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly enjoy one of the most decorated presenting partnerships in British TV for over two decades.

And so when Holly Willoughby stepped in for Ant for the 2018 series of I’m A Celebrity, both stars and viewers at home experienced unfamiliar telly territory.

Fans initially had a mixed reaction to Holly’s performance, according to reports. And she too agreed her participation was “overwhelming” and “surreal” following her first day on the job.

However, not being part of the set up due to his personal woes at the time meant Ant – who hosts Limitless Win alongside Dec this weekend – couldn’t even bear to see his replacement in his role.

Ant McPartlin was replaced by Holly Willoughby for I’m A Celeb 2018 (Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com)

Ant McPartlin on being replaced by Holly Willoughby

Speaking with The Guardian in March 2019, Ant admitted he found it difficult seeing his old pal in his slot.

“I couldn’t watch. It’s like watching him with another man!” he told the interviewer “with utter sincerity”.

I'm A Celeb tonight sees Ant and Dec laugh at Owen Warner during the Boiling Point Bushtucker Trial
The Ant and Dec partnership returned for IAC 2019 and has continued since (Credit: ITV)

Ant continued: “It was too hard. But I wasn’t not watching it in a jealous or angry way. We’d seen a lot of each other before he flew away and I wished him nothing but the best.”

I wasn’t not watching it in a jealous or angry way.

Ant added at the time he wanted the change to succeed – but was interrupted by his I’m A Celebrity co-host Dec who lightheartedly finished Ant’s sentence and pointed out how he would be returning to the ITV series.

Ant McPartlin replaced by Holly Willoughby alongside Declan Donnelly
Holly was a hit with Dec – and ratings shot up, too (Credit: YouTube)

For his part, Dec noted he did enjoy working with “brilliant” Holly.

But he also insisted the arrangement was for one series only.

True to his word, Ant continued with his recovery and returned the very next year.

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win airs on ITV next Saturday, January 14, at 8.30pm.

