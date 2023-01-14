Ant McPartlin on real reason he’s ‘thrilled’ he didn’t reconnect with estranged dad sooner

Ant McPartlin has previously addressed being ‘thrilled’ he didn’t reconnect with his estranged dad sooner.

Limitless Win presenter Ant did not see father Ray for over three decades after his dad reportedly walked out on the family.

Ant, now 47, was just 10 at the time the huge change happened.

However, Ant opened up about his family circumstances in an interview several years ago.

And he claimed he ‘respected’ Ray for not trying to mend fences before they did.

Ant McPartlin, alongside hosting partner Declan Donnelly, star in ITV gameshow Limitless Win this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin speaks about his dad Ray

Speaking to The Guardian in March 2019, Ant revealed Ray had come back into his life.

Their reunion reportedly came about due to ITV show Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey, which aired later that same year.

Ant indicated at the time of his interview that he and his father had made contact again due to the programme’s production.

My dad and I didn’t speak for a long time.

He said: “My dad and I didn’t speak for a long time, but we’re talking again now, which is great.”

Ant McPartlin was estranged from his dad for many years (Credit: SplashNews)

‘Thrilled’

Asked what his dad is like, Ant clearly felt positive about their relationship.

“He’s good, he’s funny. I’m slowly getting to know him again,” Ant said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

The telly fave also agreed he felt it was to his dad’s credit that he didn’t try to get in touch with Ant before, particularly as it might appear he was milking his son’s celebrity status.

Ant added: “Massively, and I respect him a lot for it. He’s a proud man, a worker, a plumber. I’m thrilled that I’m back in touch.”

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win airs on ITV Saturday January 14 at 8.30pm.

