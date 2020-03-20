Ant and Dec warn Saturday Night Takeaway faces chop after tomorrow’s show

Telly favourites Ant and Dec have revealed that this weekend's Saturday Night Takeaway could be their last.

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly appeared via video link on today's This Morning (March 20).

They told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford they were busy rehearsing for the show in their empty studio due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ant and Dec appeared via video link on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Ant revealed: "We wanted to do the show just to put a smile on other people’s faces as we might not be able to do another one."

He added: "We don’t know. We just want to get on air, have some fun and hope you all enjoy it."

Read more: Brits shocked as "London pubs are packed" despite government's social distancing warning

Dec added: "For as long as we're allowed and for as long as we're able, we will try and do a show."

Ant and Dec revealed that amid the coronavirus pandemic they told their crew it was their decision to come into work – and they could stay at home if they wanted.

The duo admitted that Saturday's show will be "different".

Ant and Dec revealed this weekend's show would be "strange" (Credit: Splash News)

"It’s going to be strange, different," Dec revealed. "When we run down the stairs, it'll be empty, but we're probably still going to do that."

"We'll still do what we normally do but without an audience," Ant confirmed.

"The seats will all be empty but we’ll go on with the show," said Dec.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes branded "idiotic" as he tells This Morning viewers to "live on takeaways" amid COVID-19 crisis

Ant and Dec said, despite the absence of their studio audience, the show is "jam-packed" with features.

They said Bradley Walsh's long-awaited Undercover is due to air and it promises to be the funniest one yet.

Ant revealed: "We got him 15 years ago and he was the angriest celebrity we've ever pranked when he found out it was us at the end – he stormed off and took a lot of convincing to get him to come back and talk to us."

He added: "Since that day we’ve thought we’ve got to get him again, so it’s been three years in the planning, we got him on the set of The Chase and it was an episode of The Chase he’ll never forget," he said.

For as long as we're allowed and for as long as we're able, we will try and do a show.

Cutting to a clip from tomorrow's show, the cheeky pair were seen emptying giant bins full of bottles into a dustcart parked outside the studio.

"What's happening here?" Bradley blasted. "There’s so much noise – it’s extraordinary."

"It’s very funny. Whether he’ll find it funny or not we’ll find out tomorrow," Ant quipped.

Dec added: "He’s so easy to wind up. It’s a good one tomorrow night – you won’t be disappointed."

Ant and Dec told Ruth and Eamonn they need your help for the End Of The Show Show (Credit: ITV)

The boys also revealed that they need your help for the End Of The Show Show.

Dec revealed that Olly Murs would be in the studio singing his his Dance With Me Tonight – and the boys want viewers to do just that.

"We want the whole nation to dance. Just because you’re in self isolation or staying at home out of choice, we want you to film yourself dancing and we want to put you up on the big screens in our End Of The Show Show," Dec said.

He added: "Film yourself for a minute in landscape, go to our website and you can send us your videos and you can be in the show tomorrow night."

For more details visit the Saturday Night Takeaway website here.

Tune in to ITV at 7pm on Saturday March 21 to watch the show.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.