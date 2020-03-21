Coronavirus: Ant and Dec to relaunch Britain Get Talking mental wellness campaign

Ant and Dec are set to relaunch Britain Get Talking, ITV's mental health campaign, following Saturday Night Takeaway.

The campaign will be back on screens this evening (March 21) to bring messages of support and love at a time when, as the UK finds itself in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, Brits need it more than ever.

Ant and Dec are relaunching the Britain Get Talking campaign tonight (Credit: ITV)

ITV has joined forces with the charities YoungMinds and Mind to get members of the public supporting each other and talking, which reduces stress levels.

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will reintroduce the initiative, which will include heartfelt messages from a number of celebrities.

Famous faces to be featured tonight and throughout the month will include TV host Davina McCall, weather presenter Alex Beresford and soap stars such as Emmerdale's Lisa Riley and Coronation Street's Ali Mardell.

Coronation Street star Ali Mardell will be taking part in the Britain Get Talking campaign (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And on Sunday, GMB's Susanna Reid and TV chef Gordon Ramsay will sends out Mother's Day messages for their own mums and others across the UK.

ITV's director of social purpose, Clare Phillips, said: "Physical isolation doesn't have to mean social isolation. Britain has never needed to connect more, and through Britain Get Talking we want to use ITV to help people feel good, talk more and establish a feeling of unity through these challenging and unprecedented times."

Reaching out is going to be a critical part of getting through the coming weeks.

YoungMinds chief exec Emma Thomas said: "The next few weeks are going to be a challenging time for millions of people across the country, and it's really important that we keep supporting each other and reaching out to those who might be struggling to cope."

Paul Farmer, chief exec at Mind, commented: "Reaching out is going to be a critical part of getting through the coming weeks and will go a long way in helping keep our spirits up."

Sadly for fans of Saturday Night Takeaway, tonight's episode could be Ant and Dec's last.

Ant and Dec, who are relaunching Britain Get Talking, fear this series of Saturday Night Takeaway could be their last (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Appearing alongside Dec via video link on ITV's This Morning yesterday (Friday, March 20), Ant told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: "We wanted to do the show just to put a smile on other people's faces as we might not be able to do another one."

