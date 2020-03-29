The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 29th March 2020
TV

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway viewers divided over Men in Brown finale

The ending featured references to humans being infected

By Carena Crawford
Tags: Ant and Dec, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Ant McPartlin, Declan Donnelly, Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway might have pulled out all the stops to make sure its final episode aired, but the finale of Men in Brown left some viewers unimpressed.

Over the last few weeks, the sketch has seen Ant and Dec try to discover the identity of the leader of the alien Squits race.

Ant and Dec were stunned to see who was behind the mask in Men in Brown (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway viewers defend Ant over dog incident

Ant and Dec unmask the alien leader in Men in Brown

The Great British Bake Off's Paul Hollywood was unmasked as the evil villain in last night's show (Saturday, March 29).

The line "Infect the humans" was then repeated several times.

Celebrities including Amanda Holden and Stephen Mulhern were then possessed.

As a result of the alien invasion in their bodies, they could be heard shouting: "Infect the human scum."

Coronavirus comparisons

Given the current climate with the coronavirus pandemic resulting in families on lockdown in their homes and fearing for the lives of loved ones, it left a bitter taste in the mouths of some viewers.

Many fans watching the show at home, which last week had been praised for lifting the nation's spirits, felt the gag was ill-timed.

Defenders

However, others called the complainers silly.

They insisted the sketch was filmed months ago and people should remember that.

Read more: Ant and Dec send special coronavirus message on behalf of cancer-stricken girl

Elsewhere, the new format of the show, in which Ant and Dec hosted from their living room was praised by fans.

After hosting without a studio audience last week, this time the boys hosted from their respective houses.

Ant dressed down, Dec glammed up! (Credit: ITV)

Dec decided he would still wear a suit for the occasion, meanwhile, Ant dressed down in his comfies! Dec later changed too.

As well as Men in Brown, Ant and Dec showed some of the best bits from the series.

Some fans were unhappy when Ant pushed his dogs off the sofa, but others at home defended him.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Ant and Dec Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Ant McPartlin Declan Donnelly Saturday Night Takeaway

Trending Articles

 Coronavirus: Police ask public to shop people who breach lockdown
James Martin's Saturday Morning viewers miffed as social-distancing advice seems to be ignored
Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger accused of 'defying coronavirus essential travel advice'
Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal rare glimpse inside their home
Queen's Royal Footman 'tests positive for coronavirus' sparking fears for Her Majesty
Will.i.am owns 'critical' Piers Morgan as they clash on Good Morning Britain over celebrities' response to coronavirus