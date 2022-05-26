Ant and Dec announce huge news about this year’s I’m A Celebrity

Ant and Dec have confirmed that I’m A Celebrity will most likely return to Australia for its 2022 edition.

Since the pandemic outbreak and the implementation of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the famous reality TV show has been filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

The iconic duo discussed their return to the Australian jungle with ITV’s This Morning on Thursday.

Dec stated: “If they let us in the country, we’ll be back in. We had two lovely years in Wales, we really enjoyed our time in Wales.

“But this show has to be in Australia, we have to go back.”

The Geordie duo join This Morning's Phil and Holly to spill the exciting I'm A Celeb news

The Newcastle-repping presenting duo have hosted the show since its launch in 2002.

This is with the exception of the 2018 series when Ant was replaced by Holly Willoughby after taking a period away from work.

Ant and Dec also let slip about potential details regarding a “secret” spin-off show later this year, reportedly featuring popular campmates from the years before.

After Ant asked “should I keep talking?”, Dec swiftly stepped in and said: “I don’t think you should.”

He added: “I think this is a secret.”

After that, Ant replied: “It’s going to be great.”

Ant and Dec discussed the I'm A Celeb spin-off too

The TV presenters have kept themselves booked and busy, particularly with the release of their own children’s book titled ‘Propa Happy’ (out today – May 26).

It’s considered a “fun-filled guide to feeling good”, whilst raising vital funds for the NSPCC.

Meanwhile, during This Morning, the duo also spoke about their upcoming projects and what we can expect on next week’s Britain’s Got Talent.

