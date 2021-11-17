I’m A Celeb 2021 starts on Sunday (November 21), but it’s fair to say there’s a group of people who probably won’t be tuning in.

Local residents appear to have it in for the show’s hosts, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, with a sign directed at them appearing on the motorway near Gwrych Castle, where it’s filmed.

Ant and Dec have been targeted by angry locals close to the I’m A Celeb set (Credit: ITV)

Why are locals angry at I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec?

It seems they’re angry about the impact the show is having on the local area.

And it appears they’re so irate that locals in Abergele hung a sign telling the boys to “go home” above the motorway.

It read: “Ant and Dec go home.”

It came just hours after the boys shared a shot of themselves inside the I’m A Celebrity castle for the first time this year.

They haven’t even employed any locals here, it is all so unfair.

In the picture they were seen wearing cosy duvet-style coats and beaming widely, doubtless oblivious to the motorway sign.

“We’re here!” they declared. “Just holding the fort until our celebs arrive.”

They’re unimpressed by the scale of work taking place at Gwyrch Castle (Credit: Splash News)

What have locals said about the show?

Locals voiced their fury that the work on Gwrych Castle, where the show is set, is impacting their day-to-day life.

Nearby footpaths and a local golf course have reportedly been closed near the historic landmark.

Earlier today (November 17), new pictures showed vast scaffolding being erected for a Walk The Plank challenge.

And it’s this which is said to have been at the heart of some of the issues.

A local resident told MailOnline: ‘These people are absolutely ridiculous. They are erecting a structure and then think they can stop us locals from walking our dogs where we have been walking for over 40 years.”

Another added: “They have absolutely ruined the area dredging up all that mud. When we asked them if they will put it back afterwards they said as it’s winter it won’t matter but they’ve dug 6ft holes – how dare they!”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Nothing from this comes back to the town or the people here. They have security everywhere and stopping people going places they normally go. They haven’t even employed any locals here, it is all so unfair.”

I’m A Celebrity starts on Sunday (November 21) on ITV at 9pm.

