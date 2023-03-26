Eagle-eyed Ant and Dec fans noticed an integral part of Saturday Night Takeaway was missing last night (March 25).

The most recent edition of the live entertainment programme boasted the Read My Lips segment, as well as an appearance or three from Stephen Mulhern.

As always, Saturday Night Takeaway concluded with an End of the Show Show – with Diversity wrapping up the episode.

However, there was no new instalment of Murder at Bigwig Manor, the murder mystery series fronted by Ant and Dec. And fans were less than impressed!

Ant and Dec were back last night for another edition of Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec fans spot something ‘missing’ from Saturday Night Takeaway

Fans of Saturday Night Takeaway took to Twitter to wonder why there was no new mini-ep.

Did I miss something? No Murder at Bigwig Manor tonight?

“Shame that Murder at Bigwig Manor isn’t on tonight, and that long, long segment of Stephen Mulhern doing whatever was in its place,” moaned one viewer. “Stephen’s okay but that went on for ages.”

“What’s happened to Bigwig Manor?” quizzed a second.

“Did they do the next Bigwig Manor episode yet?” pondered a third.

“We are sat patiently waiting for Bigwig Manor… Is it not on this week?” a fourth asked.

Meanwhile, a fifth said: “Did I miss something? No murder at Bigwig Manor tonight?”

Murder at Bigwig Manor is Ant and Dec’s new mini series (Credit: ITV)

What is Murder at Bigwig Manor?

The whodunnit mini-series sees Ant and Dec invited to a secluded manor by their ITV boss.

When they arrive, they are greeted by a number of ITV stars, including Dermot O’Leary and Davina McCall.

However, things quickly turn nasty when two dead bodies are found, leaving Ant and Dec to uncover the murderer.

Fingers crossed we get the new episode next week!

