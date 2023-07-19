Ant and Dec share first glimpse at Saturday Night Takeaway’s new series after announcing big break

Ant and Dec have shared a first glimpse at the new Saturday Night Takeaway series – confirming that work is underway.

The Geordie duo left the nation heartbroken in May when they confirmed the new series will be the last – at least for a while. The pair have fronted the iconic prime-time programme for over two decades.

And on Tuesday (July 18) ahead of the final series debuting next year, Ant and Dec shared an “official” update.

The pair announced the next SNT series will be their last (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec issue ‘official’ update on Saturday Night Takeaway

Earlier this year, Ant and Dec revealed they were saying goodbye to Saturday Night Takeaway. They said that after such a long time fronting the show, now seemed a good time to “catch our breath”.

Series 20 is officially in the making.

Ant said: “We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath.”

Dec then added: “We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024.”

Saturday Night Takeaway series 20 ‘in the making’

On Tuesday, the much-loved pair took to their Instagram to share a photo then with the Saturday Night Takeaway team. In the snap, Ant and Dec are hard at work, sitting at a large table surrounded by production team members. The Saturday Night Takeaway logo and series 20 can also be seen on a large screen behind.

They captioned the snap: “Series 20 is officially in the making [eyes emoji] SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

Ant and Dec have shared a look at the new series (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec fans ‘can’t wait’

As expected fans couldn’t get enough of the pair’s post – with plenty rushing to the comments section to share their excitement.

“Can’t wait!!! Sad it’s gonna be the last one for a while, but can’t wait for the new series!!!” proclaimed one loyal fan.

Another chimed in and said: “I’m so excited, can’t wait!” A third agreed: “Literally the best show on TV.”

Meanwhile, someone else quipped: “Fabulous news lads.”

