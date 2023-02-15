Saturday Night Takeaway fans will be overjoyed to hear that ITV has confirmed the start date for Ant and Dec’s return.

They’ve also teased an exciting new format change and released a new trailer for the series.

And some big celebrities will be making an appearance on the show this year…

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is back next Saturday (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway start date

Saturday Night Takeaway fans will be happy to hear that viewer favourites Ring My Bell, Singalong Live and Win the Ads are back.

But ITV has also announced that there will be a brand new huge audience giveaway this year.

They teased: “All will be revealed live on air in the first show.”

Exciting!

Joe Wicks and Claudia Winkleman will entertain viewers in brand new editions of I’m A Celebrity….Get Out Of My Ear!

ITV also teases that Rylan Clark and Alison Hammond will feature as victims of Ant and Dec’s Undercovers!

Saturday Night Takeaway will feature a big “audience giveaway” this year… (Credit: ITV)

There’s a huge line-up of celebrities in this year’s whodunnit…

There will also be a whodunnit mini-series this year! It’s called Murder at Bigwig Manor and it will be filled with celebrity cameos.

Richard Wilson plays the Head of ITV, and you can look forward to cameos from Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Dermot O’Leary, Keith Lemon, AJ Odudu, Judi Love and Stephanie Cole.

Stephen Mulhern, Fleur East, Jordan North and Andi Peters are also set to return in a series of fun-filled Ant vs Dec challenges.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2023 start date…

Ant and Dec‘s Saturday Night Takeaway will return on Saturday, February 25 at 7pm on ITV1.

That means you’ll have to wait just one more weekend before Saturday Night Takeaway is back!

You can watch the teaser trailer for Saturday Night Takeaway below…

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns on Saturday, February 25 on ITV1.

