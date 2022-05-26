Ant and Dec’s new kids’ book Propa Happy is out today (May 26) and, to celebrate, the boys appeared on This Morning.

They headed down to the ITV studio to chat to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about the book.

Propa Happy is a “fun-filled guide to feeling good” and, not only that, it also raises vital funds for the NSPCC.

However, not all This Morning fans seemed as though they’d be running out to the shops to buy it.

In fact, some harked back to Ant McPartlin‘s troubled past and his arrest for drink-driving as they took to Twitter to troll the presenter.

Ant McPartlin spoke passionately about the pair’s new project for the NSPCC (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec on Propa Happy

Declan Donnelly told Holly and Phil: “We came up with the idea of a book aimed at making kids Propa Happy.

“We’ve all had a tough time in the pandemic and kids especially so we wanted to put together a guide of games and activities and various things to explore how you’re feeling.”

He added: “It’s not all nonky advice from our tiny brains, we teamed up with a child psychologist as well and the NSPCCC and they guided us and helped us. But we got loads out of it as well.”

The boys also teamed up with the charity for its Pass the Positivity campaign.

However, the response to the launch on Twitter wasn’t entirely positive.

Ant and Dec have released new book Propa Happy (Credit: ITV)

Ant trolled over new book

Some took to Twitter to slate Ant for his involvement in the book, making the same complaint as they took to social media.

“Yeah I’d let my child take advice from a drink-driving drug addict,” said one of Ant’s highly-publicised addiction battle.

“Is there a section on having a mental breakdown? Don’t drink and drive! Make a word cloud!” another mocked.

Others mocked Ant by posting gifs that poked fun at his arrest.

Others questioned the use of the word “Propa” as opposed to proper.

They said: “Great phonetics for children to learn too. When you are in school and Propa Happy. Hmmmm….”

Ant and Dec fans hit back at trolls

Not everyone felt the same, though, with many clearly feeling Ant has paid the price for his demons and sending their support for the new charity book.

“I’ve just ordered @antanddec new children’s book for my niece. She loves Ant and Dec so I’m sure she’ll love the book. Bonus: It’s being delivered today!” said one.

Kids today need positive role models who are going through the same thing and my son has benefited from knowing his favourite celebs are just like him

“I’d love to know if this new book has also involved Ant‘s own struggles with ADHD throughout his childhood?

“Kids today need positive role models who are going through the same thing and my son has benefited from knowing his favourite celebs are just like him,” said another.

Others hit back at the haters who moaned about the fact Ant and Dec would be making money from the launch.

One said: “You are aware that this book is in partnership with the NSPCA and all proceeds from the sales go to directly to the charity. Ant and Dec receive nothing from it.”

