Ant and Dec hint at first I’m A Celebrity contestant ahead of UK series

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly have hinted at the first I’m A Celebrity contestant ahead of this year’s series.

The show will return later this year, however, will be filmed in the UK rather than Australia because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The duo appeared on Tuesday’s This Morning and told viewers what they could expect from the show.

Ant and Dec stayed quiet on rumours Carole Baskin is doing I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What did Ant and Dec say about I’m A Celebrity?

Dec said of this year’s series: “We love I’m A Celebrity. The cast changes every year so a different vibe and you’re never quite sure what’s going to happen.

“You never know what it’s going to be, every year throws up something different. We absolutely love it.”

He added: “We are very much looking forward to it, because it’s going to be completely different.

Holly admitted she would love to see Carole do I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

“None of us quite know what it’s going to be like, so I’m just intrigued.”

Meanwhile, host Holly Willoughby asked the pair about the rumours Carole Baskin is doing the show this year.

Carole is an American big-cat rights activist and CEO of Big Cat Rescue and starred in Netflix documentary series Tiger King.

Holly said: “If I was to say Carole Baskin… the rumours are there!”

Carole Baskin is rumoured to be doing I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Netflix)

Grinning, Ant and Dec said: “The rumours are there.”

Phillip Schofield said: “If that is true, that’s a great booking.”

We can’t comment on the bookings.

Dec replied: “We couldn’t possibly say!” to which Ant added: “We can’t comment on the bookings.”

However, Carole previously denied claims she’s doing the show.

I’m A Celebrity won’t be filmed in Australia this year (Credit: ITV)

What did Carole Baskin say?

Carole told The Mirror: “I strive towards veganism so there is nothing so gross in the plant world, for me to be forced to eat on camera, as to make for entertaining television.

“No amount of money would make me want to be part of something that disrespects nature that way.”

Meanwhile, contestants will be residing at Gwrych Castle.

What did ITV say about I’m A Celebrity?

'I didn't want another guy stood next to me.' Dec explains why Holly was his only choice for I'm A Celeb while Ant took some time off. Watch #ThisMorning ➡️https://t.co/Q7IV48mXLV pic.twitter.com/72meuSULpQ — This Morning (@thismorning) September 1, 2020

ITV Studios’ Director of Entertainment, Richard Cowles, said: “The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

“But Gwrych will definitely do that; the Castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea.”

