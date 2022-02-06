Ant and Dec were “gutted” after two Limitless Win contestants missed out on taking over £1million home in prize money.

Lee and Kye from Warminster gambled on the length of dinosaur skeleton in the Natural History Museum.

But the brothers lost all of the cash they had built up after their crucial answer proved incorrect.

Brothers Lee and Kye from Warminster went home with nothing (Credit: ITV Hub)

Why did the players lose out on Limitless Win?

The ITV game show sees players lose their pot of winnings if their numeric answer is out by a certain amount.

Lee and Kye – who frustrated some viewers last week – decided that the dinosaur measured 30m.

However, following a nerve-wracking wait, the contestants were toppled as the scoreboard flashed red.

Ant and Dec were both disheartened by the result, leaving Dec holding his head in his hands.

And Ant admitted he was “gutted” for the players. But Lee and Kye put brave faces on how their game turned out.

Players missed out on over £1million (Credit: ITV Hub)

How did Ant and Dec react to the Limitless Win disappointment?

As Ant revealed the dinosaur is 26m long, he offered his commiserations to Lee and Kye.

He said: “You played such a great game until that question. I’m gutted for you.

“Sorry. I’m really sorry.”

Brothers Lee and Kye came in with fist bumps and went out with fist bumps (Credit: ITV Hub)

But the players remained philosophical, even as they processed how they missed out on a huge sum.

“We came here with nothing, we leave with nothing,” they agreed, before busting out another fist bump between them.

And once Lee and Kye left the studio set, a shattered Dec pondered: “Can you believe it? They were nice lads weren’t they?”

However, viewers fumed at the questions that Lee and Kye got compared to a couple, who won £75,000.

One said: “Whey £75k well done!! Shame the other guys didn’t get such a simple question though.”

Another wrote: “Why did Kye and Lee get such difficult questions and these numpties get all the easy ones?? And they got £75k.”

A third added of the other contestants: “Why are they getting so much easier questions than those 2 decent lads before.”

